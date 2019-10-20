EDEN – The Victory Christian Lions were upended by the Donoho Falcons 42-12 Friday in a Class 1A, Region 5 matchup.
With the win, the Falcons improved to 6-1 overall and 4-1 in region play. They stand second in the league behind 5-0 Spring Garden.
Each team had the football once in the first quarter, with the Falcons scoring a touchdown and the Lions missing a field goal.
Donoho drove 75 yards in 12 plays and used 6:39 off the clock. The touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Rodricus Elston. Ethan Miles-Jamison converted the first of six extra points as the Falcons took a 7-0 lead.
The Lions responded by moving the football from their own 28-yard line to the Falcons’ 16 as the quarter ended.
On the third play of the second quarter, Victory Christian’s Lee Yeager missed a 33-yard field goal attempt.
Donoho then marched 80 yards in six plays to pad the lead as quarterback Norman Hopkins threw a 33-yard touchdown pass to Andrew Harris to make it 14-0 with 8:39 remaining in the period.
Victory Christian had two more possessions in the quarter but came up with no points. A field goal attempt by Yeager on the final play of the first half was blocked.
Victory Christian head coach Bruce Breland said those missed opportunities were the difference in the game.
“Early in the game, we moved the football and got into scoring position but walked away with zero points,” Breland said. “We self-destructed when we got down into the red zone.
“Once the game gets out of hand a little bit, they (Donoho) are having fun, and we are struggling and fighting a battle. Had we scored the first couple of times we had the football, the mental aspect would have been a whole lot different during the game.”
Two plays into the third quarter, Donoho’s James Williamon intercepted a Dalton Lewellyn pass and returned it to the Lions’ 15.
On the next play, Elston bullied his way up the middle, running over defenders on his way to the end zone to make it 21-0.
Following a Lions’ punt, the Falcons drove 80 yards in 12 plays, with Hopkins scoring on a 1-yard keeper to make it 28-0. The key play in the drive was a 32-yard pass from Hopkins to Cooper Montgomery.
Despite a great 33-yard run by Yeager on the next series, the drive ended after the football was snapped over Lewellyn’s head and the Falcons recovered at the Lions’ 15.
Two plays later, Hopkins threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Amarion Smedley to make it 35-0 headed into the final quarter.
The Lions finally got on the scoreboard behind the running of Yeager. He had a 13-yard run, then covered the final 33 yards into the end zone to make it 35-6 with 10:30 remaining.
Donoho answered with a 54-yard, nine play drive as Williamon scored from 5 yards out to make it 42-6.
Victory Christian’s Isaac Warren returned the ensuing kickoff to the Falcons’ 44. Twelve plays later, Yeager scored on a 3-yard run with no time left on the clock.
Donoho head coach Mark Sanders was head coach at Victory Christian from 2014-16 and compiled an overall record of 17-14.
“It’s a great win for us,” Sanders said. “Victory Christian has a great football team this year. We came out focused and ready to bump our status up in the region and we accomplished that tonight.”
When asked how it felt to come back and coach against a former team, Sanders said he loves the guys who play at Victory Christian.
“They will always have a special place in my heart,” Sanders said. “Anybody who plays for me will be family for life. Some of these boys are like sons to me.”
The Lions (4-4, 2-3) will travel to Talladega County Central on Friday to take on the winless Fighting Tigers. Donoho will host Appalachian the same night.