Fayetteville High School’s Class 2A, Region 4 football home game against Vincent has been moved to Thursday due to the threat of rain Friday night.
This will be the Wolves’ second Thursday game of the season. On Oct.11, Fayetteville fell to region foe Thorsby 42-14.
Fayetteville (5-3, 2-3) will enter Thursday’s game looking to clinch a playoff berth.
Last week, the Wolves shut out Horseshoe Bend 27-0 to keep their postseason hopes alive. Both Fayetteville and Vincent are 2-3 in the region.
The winner of Thursday’s game will secure the fourth seed in the region behind Reeltown, LaFayette and Thorsby. The Wolves have a 3-7 all-time record against Vincent. Fayetteville won last season’s game 35-21.
Talladega County Central’s 1A, Region 5 contest against Victory Christian at Howell’s Cove has also been moved to Thursday night. The Lions will have a chance to clinch a playoff berth.
Victory Christian (4-4) has a 2-3 region mark, but a win Thursday will give the Lions the tiebreaker over Winterboro, which finished 6-3 overall and 3-3 in region play.
The Lions defeated Winterboro 21-14 on Oct.4.
TC Central (0-8, 0-5) is looking to snap an eight-game losing streak. The Fighting Tigers have a 6-1 overall record against the Lions, which includes a 20-12 win in 2018.
B.B. Comer will hit the road Thursday to take on 3A, Region 6 foe Weaver at 7 p.m.
This is a pivotal game for the Tigers. A win over Weaver (0-8, 0-6) and a Pleasant Valley loss at Randolph County would give B.B. Comer the fourth seed in the region.
Weaver leads the series 7-2, which includes a 35-6 win last season.
Games still scheduled for Friday are Leeds at Childersburg, Lincoln at Elmore County, Talladega at Handley, Shades Valley at Pell City and Munford at Sylacauga.