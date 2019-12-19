High school basketball: On the line ... Ragland's Sloan Phillips

Sloan's on the line

Sloan Phillips is averaging 20 points per game this season for Ragland.

 David Atchison/St. Clair Times

Sloan Phillips has played a major role in the success of Ragland High School’s boys basketball team this season.

The Purple Devils are 10-1 with wins over Winterboro, Vincent (ranked No. 2 in Class 2A) and Jacksonville Christian Academy (No. 10 in 1A a week ago).

Phillips, who has been playing on the varsity for three seasons, has provided leadership as well as the ability to get baskets in a number of ways.

Since falling to Winterboro in the 1A, Area 9 Tournament last February, Phillips has worked hard to improve his game, and it shows. He averages 20 points per game for Ragland.  

Phillips took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.

Q: What has been the key to Ragland’s success in the first month of the season?

A: Since last year, we have grown up a ton. We are a different team than we were last year. We have a new player named CJ Lawler and we are lighting it up. We have a big man in Josh (Phillips) that’s unstoppable under the rim. We have a bunch of studs.

Q: What part of basketball have you had to work the hardest on?

A: My shot, because as you shoot, you get stronger and stronger in everything you do.

Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?

A: Triple chocolate brownies. Our principal’s daughter makes them for me every time I get a dunk.

Q: What's your favorite movie?

A: “Bad Boys 2”

Q: If you tried out for “American Idol,” what song would you sing?

A: “What You Give” by Tesla. It’s a slow guitar song, it’s nice.  

Q: What’s one special talent you wish you had?

A: I wish I was a pro snowboarder.

Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?

A: Music, Netflix and basketball.

Q: What's the best piece of advice you've gotten from a teacher.

A: Don’t find a way, make a way.

Q: If you and some of your teammates get together, what do you do?

A: Probably clown each other. We always have a good time and we are constantly laughing.

Q: What's your favorite holiday?

A: Christmas, because of the break that we get from school.

