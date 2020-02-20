High school baseball: On the line ... Pell City outfielder Clayton Hildebrant

Clayton Hildebrant has high expectations for his senior baseball season at Pell City. The Middle Tennessee State University signee hopes to hoist the state championship trophy in May.
The senior outfielder said most of the players on the team have been playing together since they were eight years old. He believes the continuity this team has will help him and his teammates accomplish their goals.
The Panthers are 2-0 on the season with both of their wins coming on Monday against Glencoe and LAMP.
Hildebrant took a few minutes to answer questions about the season and himself.
Q: When you are playing, do you prefer sunflower seeds or bubble gum?
A: Definitely sunflower seeds. All sunflower seeds are good, but my favorites are dill pickle or ranch.
Q: If you had one snack to eat for the rest of your life, what would it be?
A: My go-to would be cheese crackers.
Q: If you were the commissioner of baseball what punishment would you hand down to the Astros?
A: My personal opinion, I don’t think they can prove which players were cheating, so I don’t really think there is anything that they can do. I would’ve done the same thing that the current commissioner did.
Q: What’s a better feeling, throwing someone out or hitting a home run?
A: The greatest feeling as an outfielder is throwing someone out. That’s probably the best feeling that I have had as an outfielder.
Q: What’s one special talent you wish you had?
A: It would be pretty cool to be able to fly.
Q: If you could travel anywhere you wanted, where would you go?
A: Costa Rica
Q: When not in uniform, what’s your typical outfit?
A: Hoodie, shorts or sweatpants.
Q: What celebrity’s autograph would you like to have?
A: Ronald Acuna Jr. from the Atlanta Braves.
Q: If you had an extra $20, how would you spend it?
A: I would spend it on food. I would go to Chick-Fil-A.
Q: What are three things you couldn't live without?
A: Baseball, food and working out.