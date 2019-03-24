LINCOLN -- Lincoln High School’s baseball squad closed out a three-team doubleheader with a 10-1 victory over Ashville on Saturday night.
The Golden Bears rebounded from a 6-3 loss to Munford to start the day and rattled the Bulldogs early in the contest. Ashville faced the Lions prior to the contest against Lincoln and lost 14-7.
“It was big to get a win going into spring break,” Lincoln head coach Jeff Lumpkin said. “We’ve got a tournament next week at Vincent, and this was kind of a tuneup for us. We played better this morning against Munford, but we came up a little short, but we were able to get a strong pitching performance from Jordan New in this ballgame (against Ashville). He had command the entire game, and we got him some run support early. That was big to go ahead and put some pressure on them, then we just tacked on (more) throughout the game.”
Lincoln took a 4-0 lead over Ashville in the first frame. Center fielder Dawson Jackson’s lone hit of the game, a triple, brought home senior left fielder Jarrod McBurnett and shortstop Jack Wood. First baseman Tristian Payton drove in Jackson with a double, and Payton found his way home on a sacrifice fly by second baseman Zach Hardy.
The Golden Bears added a pair of runs in the third to go ahead 6-0. A single by catcher Curt Cooper allowed Payton to reach home. Third baseman Jesse Barrentine added a run after Ashville senior pitcher Logan Vanvleck walked McBurnett with the bases loaded.
Right fielder AJ Lapano scored the Bulldogs’ lone run in the top of the fifth on a single by designated hitter Reid Eastis.
McBurnett got the Golden Bears rolling again in the bottom of the frame with a double to bring around right fielder Tre Garrett, who initially got on base after being hit by a Kolby Armstrong pitch on the brim of his helmet. Lincoln pitcher Jordan New singled to drive in McBurnett and scored a run following a Payton single.
Lincoln’s final run came in the bottom of the sixth on a single by McBurnett to score Hardy.
New and the Golden Bears’ defense turned the field of play into a “no fly zone” for the bulk of the game. In the first three innings alone, five Ashville batters were sent packing after cleanly-fielded fly balls, two were put out at first base and two were struck out by New.
The junior pitcher went seven innings. He struck out four and allowed four hits and a walk.
“(New) challenged in the strike zone, and Ashville did a good job of putting the ball in play,” Lumpkin said. “Fortunately, we did a good job backing him up and kept the pitch count down. That kind of allowed him to go the distance for us.”
Despite losing to Munford earlier in the day, Lumpkin said the team showed marked improvement from when the Golden Bears faced the Lions on March 16. Munford mauled Lincoln 20-3 in that matchup.
“Last week, we were not in a good spot as far as our mental approach to the baseball game,” Lumpkin said. “We had a lot of mental errors, which led to physical errors. We took bad at-bats out to the field with us. We took errors in the field back to the plate with us.
“Our overall approach was much better today. We had a lead at the end of the fifth inning in that game this morning. The difference in a week is night and day, and our guys are really competing. They’re starting to respect the game a little better, we’re becoming better teammates and that’s helping us jell.”
Lumpkin said the team left some scoring opportunities on the table against Ashville, but he’s seeing more progress as the season unfolds.
“We’ve got to have quality at-bats,” Lumpkin said. “We had runners in scoring position and we just weren’t able to get the big hit there, an extra base hit to knock in multiple runs. But we’re progressing as a team, and I like the direction that we’re heading right now, playing better baseball. Hopefully, down the stretch, it’ll be our best.”