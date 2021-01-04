HELEN JONES: New Year: New you? (column)

Did you make a New Year’s resolution? It is not uncommon to make a resolution and then, within a few weeks, stop working on that goal.
If you have not already decided on a New Year’s resolution, here are some tips for making resolutions that may be more likely to stick:
Do not make too many resolutions at one time. Having just one or two is plenty;
Make sure to take small, manageable steps to reach your goal;
Tell important people about your goal and ask them to help you achieve it;
If you get a negative thought about reaching your goal, remember that it is OK if you don’t follow your resolution every day. It does not mean that you should stop trying altogether;
Stay positive. Remember that you can do it. Imagine what it will be like when you have achieved your goal; and
Don’t get discouraged if you are unable to maintain your resolution. Instead, use it as an opportunity to look at why you didn’t achieve this goal and try again.
If you have decided to start a new workout program, for instance, you may want to consider these steps to reach your goal:
Set realistic goals. Plan to start slowly. For example, start with 20 minutes of walking three days a week and gradually build up to the recommended time, which is 30 minutes five days a week;
Use different reminders. Think about setting aside a planned time to exercise. Write it down or put it on a calendar just like any other appointment;
Set up a nonfood reward system. When you meet goals, such as continuing the behavior for a month, give yourself a small treat; and
Find a buddy or a class. Whatever you choose to do, having another person with you helps to keep you motivated.
Whether you see a New Year’s resolution as exciting or something to dread, use this time of the year to look at goals you could set that would make you happier and healthier.
For more information on this topic or other human nutrition, diet and health questions, please contact Helen Jones, human sciences Regional extension agent at 334-201-6775 or email herndhj@aces.edu
