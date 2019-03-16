PELL CITY – The Heart of Pell City is gearing up for its fourth annual Historic Walking Tour event, which is only weeks away.
“This event helps promote our town and our history,” said Uraniah Glidewell, president of The Heart of Pell City, a nonprofit group that promotes the historic downtown district.
Pell City will join other municipalities scattered across the state hosting annual Alabama Tourism Department April Walking Tours. In all, 31 cities participate in the program, guiding visitors through the historic portions of their municipalities.
Glidewell said the Historic Walking Trail in Pell City will start at 10 a.m. on each Saturday in April at City Hall. The tour will take about one hour to complete.
She said tours will be held throughout the day, starting on the hour at 10 and 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. Local volunteers will lead groups through the historic downtown district, providing glimpses of the past.
Glidewell said volunteer guides, some of whom will dress in historic outfits, will read prepared scripts as they guide local residents and visitors, pointing out certain historic buildings, etc., and providing tidbits of Pell City’s past.
She said more than 100 visitors participated in the tours last year. Tours are set for April 6, 13, 20 and 27.
In conjunction with the tours, antique car shows are planned for April 6 and 13, along with live music and food trucks.
“We’re trying to have something special every Saturday,” Glidewell said.
She said organizers hope to have live music each Saturday near the courthouse.
On the final Saturday, April 27, 19th Street, between Cogswell Avenue and Second Avenue North, will be closed to make room for a variety of vendors and music. Glidewell said the Pell City Line Dancers will perform that Saturday and also April 6.
“We have a variety of tour guides this year, so if you come more than once, you going to have a different experience,” she said.
Glidewell said if someone wants to volunteer to be a guide, they should call Denise Olivastri at 256-589-5224. For any other information about the historic walking tour in Pell City, call Glidewell at 205-601-3214.
Other towns and cities participating in the April Walking Tours, along with starting places, include: Athens, Athens Visitor Center; Attalla, Gazebo at 4th Street and 5th Avenue; Bayou La Batre, Mariner Park; Birmingham, Birmingham Civil Rights Institute; Courtland, Courtland Heritage Museum; Cullman, Cullman County Museum; Decatur, Old State Bank Building; Elba, Chamber of Commerce; Elkmont, Elkmont Depot; Enterprise, Pea River Historical Society; Eutaw, Prairie Avenue; Eufaula, Carnegie Library; Fairhope, Fairhope Welcome Center; Florence, various locations; Foley, Welcome Center.
Huntsville, Confectionary Shop at Constitution Village (April 6 & 13 only); Livingston, McConnell Field on University of West Alabama campus; Madison, Madison Roundhouse (April 20 & 27 only); Mobile, Welcome Center at The History Museum of Mobile; Monroeville, Old Courthouse Museum; Montgomery, Montgomery Area Visitor Center; Mooresville, Post Office; Moulton, Lawrence County Archives; Prattville, Prattaugan Museum; Selma, Selma-Dallas County Library; Sheffield, Sheffield Municipal Building; Shelby, Iron Works Park; Springville, Springville Museum; and Tuscumbia, ColdWater Bookstore.
“Alabama is the only state in the nation to hold statewide, simultaneous walking tours,” said Brian Jones with the Alabama Tourism Department. “These walking tours are a great way to get out and enjoy the spring weather and find out about the history of our state.”
He said more than 36,000 people have participated in the walking tours since the beginning of the program 16 years ago, and the tours keep increasing in popularity every year.
More information about the April Walking Tours is available on the Alabama Tourism Department website at www.alabama.travel.