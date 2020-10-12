Harvesting and storing pecans (column)

As leaves begin to darken and pumpkins begin to decorate every doorstep, pecans are ripe and ready for harvest, which is another sign fall is upon us.
These nutritious nuts are members of the hickory family and grow on beautiful shade trees sure to add elegance to any Southern yard. Though typically harvested in October through December, pecans can be enjoyed year-round if harvested and stored properly.
Harvesting pecans
Pecans are mature and ready to harvest any time after the shuck begins to open. When these shucks are open, shaking or thrashing branches becomes an easy way to harvest nuts directly from the tree.
Doug Chapman, Alabama Extension regional commercial horticulture agent, offers another option for removal of pecans from tree limbs. “While commercial growers use tree shakers, homeowners mostly can and do rely on natural drop from the tree,” he said.
Beware of leaving nuts on the tree too long, however, as predators often want to harvest them for themselves.
Nuts have a high moisture content when harvested early in the season, meaning they need to be dried before storage. Dry them in the shell in thin layers on elevated screens, or hang them in small mesh bags in a well-ventilated area at room temperature out of direct sunlight.
After approximately two weeks of drying, shell one or two, and if the pecans are dry enough they should snap when bent. This indicates they are ready for immediate use or for storage.
Storage
Because of their high oil content, pecans are perishable nuts. Storing them properly is the best way to ensure good quality year-round.
At home, unshelled pecans can be stored in a cool, dry place. Shelled pecans should either be refrigerated or frozen.
Storing pecans away from air and light is crucial. Vacuum sealed bags or jars allow for the best storage. If these nuts are stored frozen, they can be thawed and refrozen repeatedly for a period of two years without loss of texture or flavor.
Pecans have gone rancid when they have a bitter and oily taste. They also may be characterized by a dark color. Make sure to discard any affected pecans, as rancidity cannot be reversed.
More information
For more information on growing, harvesting and storing pecans, please visit www.aces.edu or contact the St. Clair County Extension Office at 205-338-9416. Below is a recipe we hope you will try and enjoy!
Stovetop Candied Pecans
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/4 tsp salt
1/4 tsp ground cinnamon ()optional
2 Tbsp. water
1 cup pecan halves
Combine all ingredients except the pecans in a skillet and cook over medium heat for a minute or two, until the sugar dissolves and the mixture is bubbling. Add the pecans and cook for an additional three minutes, stirring to coat the pecans in the glaze. Remove from the heat, and spread the pecans out on parchment paper to let the pecans cool completely. Break apart, and enjoy!
Storage: These can be stored in an airtight jar for about one week.
Yield: Four servings or 1 cup pecans
These stovetop candied pecans are a quick and easy and great on salads, for snacking and gifts, and much more!
Angela Treadaway is an Alabama Extension regional food safety and quality agent.