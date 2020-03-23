Harpersville teen killed in vehicle accident Saturday ID’d

VINCENT -- The St. Clair County coroner has identified a teen who died in a car accident Saturday.
Coroner Dennis Russell identified the teen as Austin Brown,17, of Harpersville.
Russell said Brown was driving on U.S. 231 when he went off the road into a ravine about a mile south of Logan Martin Dam Road.
Russell said he was not sure when the accident occurred but added it was reported around 7 a.m. He said he pronounced Brown dead on the scene 30 minutes later due to injuries sustained when his car impacted a tree.
The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.