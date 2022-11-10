Happy Veterans Day to all who have served

It is about the size of a silver dollar, but much different with its green and white colors. A symbol of the American Flag is in the center of the coin on one side, and on the other is a green outline of the city of Ashville with a white magnolia blossom.
“We wanted to do something special for the veterans,” said Billy Price, a member of the Ashville Bicentennial Committee, who planned and organized a celebration recognizing Ashville’s 200th year birthday.
“City of Ashville Alabama, Est. 1822,” is stamped on the front side of the medallion, while on the back is inscribed, “Thank you for your service.”
Price was at a booth handing out the specially made “challenge coins” for veterans who attended the all-day event at the square, surrounding the St. Clair County Courthouse in Ashville.
Veterans Day is tomorrow, Friday, Nov. 11, when people thank and honor veterans for their service to their country.
Price said Saturday’s celebration was a patriotic event and with Veterans Day only a few days away, he and the committee thought it was appropriate to include veterans, providing former military personnel something special at Ashville’s Bicentennial Celebrations.
Price explained the tradition behind a challenge coin, which shows membership, and in this case, current and former membership in the U.S. Armed Forces.
“If you asked someone (a fellow solder), ‘Do you have your challenge coin?’ and they didn’t have it, they would have to buy you a beer,” he said.
The challenge coin is among the many unwritten traditions in the U.S. military.
Shortly after Price explained the tradition behind the coin, Frank Waid of Springville walked up to the booth. The two men apparently knew one another.
Waid is a retired U.S. Air Force colonel.
Waid, who serves as commander for the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 3229 in Springville, said their organization is also planning to recognize veterans at Big Springs Park Friday.
He said the Veterans Day event is set to start at 10 a.m., and should not last long.
“We have a monument and a gazebo we built and donated to the city,” Waid said.
It is that area where the service recognizing veterans is held.
He said the public is invited and welcome to attend Friday’s event, which will honor those who have served and those currently serving in the U.S. military.
“The Civil Air Patrol will be there with the color guard,” Waid said.
The two men greeted each other, and Price did not wait long before questioning the former colonel.
“Do you have your challenge coin?” Price asked.
A smile came across Waid’s face.
“I got it right here in my pocket,” Waid said.