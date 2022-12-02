Handmade Christmas cards, ornaments available at Springville Museum

The Springville Christmas cards and ornaments handmade and hand painted by local artist Clay Allison are now available at the Springville City Museum.
The Christmas Card sets contain 12 different cards with envelopes.
This year, the official Springville Christmas ornament depicts the original fire department for the town.
Also available are the Downtown Doodles pillows, tote bags, hand towels, tea towels, the Springville Paint the Town paintings, tee shirts, hats, books and so much more.
The Museum is on Main Street and is open on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Admission is free.
Help support the Springville Preservation Society with your purchases and also preserve the rich history of our area. While in town don't forget to visit our many wonderful shops and restaurants and remember "Shop Local".
The Springville High School Beta Club, Key Club and FCCLA collected 111 stuffed shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. Congratulations to the students and their families for choosing to give to others through this project.
Congratulations to the Springville freshman, sophomore and senior teams for winning the North Central Football League Championship Games. NCFL is a new youth tackle football and cheer league created in 2021.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Wednesday the week before the next week's Thursday paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!