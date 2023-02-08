Haley Hendrix, Victory Christian changing what it means to be Lions with historic 2022-23 season

PELL CITY — Victory Christian junior Haley Hendrix isn’t known for making friends on the basketball court.
Opponents don’t like facing her. One player from Talladega County Central even told her as much this season after the Lions won their first area game since 2019.
It’s not just that Hendrix finished the year averaging 20.5 points, 14 rebounds and 4.2 steals per game. It’s the relentless, often physically overpowering way she earned those numbers.
“I see a lot of frustration,” Victory Christian senior Maddie Etheredge said of opponents. “Like when she just goes to the basket, she'll just get a layup after layup, and they're just like ugh. They just roll their eyes, and they just get frustrated. And that's what I think gets us up. Because they get mad, and then they start shutting down.
“And then Haley just keeps going and going. She goes off.”
It’s that relentlessness that probably causes a lot of frustration.
Even some of the opponents that beat the Lions this season were quick to complain to friends after the game about facing that Hendrix girl from Victory Christian.
“Teams will just get physical and start slapping at me or scratching me,” Hendrix said. “And I can see in their facial expressions, in their emotions, how they're responding with their teammates. Like, if I got past one, they would start, the leader of the team, whatever would look down and start getting mad at them, but you can tell them how they're reacting with each other, really.”
It’s more than enough to make Etheredge relieved that Hendrix is on her side. Of course, the senior knows how opposing defenders feel, considering she often faces Hendrix in practice.
“Scary, very,” Etheredge said of facing Hendrix. “She doesn't slow down. She goes how she would in the game. Like, I'm just a random player. It is scary.”
That extra 10 percent
Victory Christian coach Jared Arnold didn’t know Hendrix three years ago when she reached out to let him know she wanted to join the team.
So he sent her the schedule and a friendly warning that he would expect 110 percent from her if she showed up.
“That is the first and only time I asked her to give 110 percent,” Arnold said, laughing at the thought of Hendrix giving any less now.
Arnold would never ask Hendrix to give less, but the coach admits he does get concerned watching her at times. Because while most players might say they play the same regardless of the score, Hendrix truly embodies that mindset.
Perhaps the best example came in a 72-28 loss to Moody in the county tournament this season when Hendrix hit the ground at least half a dozen times in the final minutes alone, either trying to score or chasing down loose balls.
“She got one speed, and that is wide open,” her father, Tim Hendrix, said. “She is going to be wide open. That’s not just basketball. … She plays catcher in softball, and I’ve seen her dive at the fence, and land on her chest and her feet come over the back, top of her head like she is going to roll. And man, she just gives her all, and mom is concerned all the time.”
Of course, her dad can’t help but remember watching his daughter during her freshman season. Because as impressive as Hendrix’s numbers are now, they look even better when you know that Hendrix was brand new to basketball when she joined the team three years ago.
“It is actually pretty funny. … She was pretty awkward bumbling down the court and trying to figure it out,” Tim Hendrix said. “I remember thinking, okay you’re a natural at softball, but I’m not sure basketball is your sport, and so to see her grow into just the powerhouse on the court (that) she is now is pretty awesome.”
History in the making
The Lions’ season concluded on Monday afternoon when they fell 53-36 to Ragland in the area tournament. The girls were frustrated, and understandably so, considering they trailed by only two points with 90 seconds left in the third quarter.
However, the competitive nature of that game might speak to some of the growth the team displayed this year.
“When we look back on this season, I don’t think we will remember tonight,” Arnold said. “I think we will remember the good and not the bad. There was a lot more good than bad.”
The good includes two historic victories that Hendrix and Etheredge agree were highlights from the season.
The first, a 61-36 win over Talladega County Central, saw Hendrix record a triple-double (career-high 38 points, 10 rebounds and 12 steals) in the program’s first area victory since Jan. 10, 2019.
The second was a 43-21 victory over Ragland in the county tournament. That one was significant because it proved the Lions could hang with the Purple Devils on the basketball court, and it was the first-ever win by any Victory Christian team in a county tournament.
“It’s the biggest win in the history of our program,” Arnold said. “Because Ragland and not just in girls basketball but in softball, all their girls sports. … They are a team that when I first started coaching, when you would play a team like Ragland you were beat before you even went on the floor. They (Victory Christian) had no confidence in themselves that they could compete with Ragland, they could beat Ragland. And the games were usually not, they were not competitive at all.”
Hendrix hopes their success that day can spread to other varsity programs throughout the school.
“I think there's kind of a mindset here that since we're a lower 1A private school, that we can't compete in the county,” Hendrix said. “But that shows us that we don't have to be afraid of the bigger schools that we can compete, and we have the same skill set and not to be afraid of them.”
Victory Christian finished the season 14-14. According to online records, this is the first season the Lions have finished .500 since sometime before 2007. It’s also the first time the program has won double-digit games in back-to-back seasons.
It is a huge step forward, considering the Lions failed to win a game during Hendrix’s freshman season.
“When I get down about you know, oh well we got beat on that one,” Arnold said. “I think well, you know, remember where we that's what we have to do.”
Foundational friendship
With the progress Hendrix made in the last two years, it’s easy to picture her taking the next step during the offseason. So naturally, Victory Christian is well positioned to finish with its first winning season since the early 2000s, if not before, right?
Things might not be so straightforward. The Lions say goodbye to four seniors this offseason, including Etheredge, who at times outshone even Hendrix this season.
“We wouldn’t be where we are without Maddie, and I’m glad she was able to close out with these good games,” Arnold said following Monday’s loss. “She is a leader, and she is very emotional, but she gives it 100 percent every time she is on the floor, and we’re going to miss her and the other seniors.”
Etheredge finished the year with 197 points, 199 rebounds, 98 steals and 40 blocks for an average of 7 points, 7.1 rebounds, 3.5 steals and 1.4 blocks per game.
But the numbers don’t even begin to describe the impact Etheredge made on this team, particularly on Hendrix. The two have known each other since the fourth grade, but they wouldn’t have always said they were close.
That’s changed for both of them in the last year.
“We've really just gotten super close through all the sports and the practices, and then she comes to the gym with me,” Hendrix said. “And then I've been trying to get her to go to church with me, and we have really been involved with like students at our church. And so just all the time spent together has really formed a bond that I'm not ready to say goodbye to when she graduates.”
Hendrix said she trusts all her teammates, but the junior admits the bond goes a bit deeper with Etheredge.
“I'm just proud of Haley,” Etheredge said. “She's done really good this season. And she's gonna do even better next season. And I'm going to come back and watch some of her games.”
Etheredge might have to make it to the first game of the season if she wants to see Hendrix make history again. She has 980 career points now, so Hendrix will almost definitely become the program’s first-ever player to cross the 1,000-point threshold in the first few games next season.
“Haley is also a player that I believe the younger kids coming up to junior high girls,” Arnold said. “I think they look up to and they aspire to be that, and if she gets this 1000 points that is her goal to get. We get that, there may be other girls who say, you know, I want to try to do that too. I think the more success you have, it’s just going to breed more in the school.”