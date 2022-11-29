Haley Hendrix powers Victory Christian to first area win since 2019

PELL CITY — Victory Christian junior Haley Hendrix was unstoppable, literally, from her game-opening score in the first 10 seconds to her game-ending basket in the final seconds of Tuesday’s 61-36 victory over Talladega County Central.
Hendrix finished with a double-double thanks to career-high 38 points and a career-high 11 steals. She also grabbed a game-high 9 rebounds.
"I was a little surprised because it is kind of my first time playing point a little bit,” Hendrix said. “And so I was not expecting as many points as usual just because the point is the facilitator."
Victory Christian coach Jared Arnold said that might be the program’s first-ever win over TC Central. It also happens to be the first area win for Victory Christian (5-2) since Jan. 10, 2019.
"We are just so happy to be able to get that area win, and we are hoping to build on that here forward,” Arnold said.
With the way Hendrix is playing, the Lions’ future looks bright. Arnold said she’s topped 30 points at least two or three other times this season.
“It feels so amazing,” Hendrix said of the win. “Because we haven’t been to the playoffs in a couple years since I have been playing. So just knowing that we are pushing towards getting there, and maybe for state. That would be incredible, especially for my senior friends.”
What to know
— Victory Christian senior Madelyn Etheredge gave Hendrix a run for her money for most of the game in rebounds (at least 6) and steals (4).
— Victory Christian outscored the Tigers 19-8 in the opening quarter, thanks largely to 15 points from Hendrix. The Lions held a 30-19 lead at the half and a 50-30 lead after the third quarter.
— TC Central’s Shanijah Smith finished with a team-high 12 points. She also recorded at least 7 rebounds and 2 steals.
— TC Central’s Icey Gooden finished with 6 points and at least 6 rebounds.
Who said
— Arnold on Hendrix’s numbers: "That is unreal, unreal. She puts us on her back sometimes, and she carries the team."
— Hendrix on differences playing some at point guard: "Just looking for more open shots on the court and trying to remember to get down there for rebounds. That is why I didn’t get, I usually get more rebounds in a game, and it was kind of difficult to remember to crash the boards when you’re out instead of inside the key. So that was a little interesting to get the hang of.”
— Hendrix on Etheredge: "She is my best friend on the court, so having her right there and to trust that she is going to rebound it for me and get back out is awesome.”
— Arnold on Etheredge:"Tonight, she did a good job of playing her game, letting it come to her. She is one of our leaders."
Next up
— Victory Christian travels to Gaylesville on Thursday at 5 p.m.
— TC Central hosts Jefferson Christian Academy on Thursday at 5:30 p.m.