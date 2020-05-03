H. Brandt Ayers, former publisher of The Anniston Star, dead at 85

H. Brandt "Brandy" Ayers, the small-town publisher who turned The Anniston Star into a voice for integration in the 1960s, died early Sunday morning, friends and family members say. He was 85.
"I don't think Brandy ever shied away from taking the position that was unpopular, if that was what he believed," said Felicia Mason, executive director of the Alabama Press Association.
Ayers assumed control of the family-owned paper in the mid-1960s, and soon turned The Anniston Star into one of the few locally owned papers to take an integrationist stand in the civil rights era.
He would go on to become a National Public Radio commentator and a well-known voice of Southern liberalism. Much of his fame transformed into notoriety in recent years, as former employees came forward with stories of sexual harassment by Ayers in the 1970s.
Ayers is survived by his wife, Josephine and their daughter, Margaret. No cause of death was noted in the biographical statement sent by Ayers’ family.
Ayers was born on April 8, 1935, son of Harry Mell Ayers, publisher of The Star. Educated at Woodstock Elementary School and a Connecticut boarding school, he went on to the University of Alabama and later served as a Naval officer. Returning from the Navy, he worked briefly at The Star before taking a job as capitol reporter for the Raleigh (N.C.) Times.
From there he went to Washington, to work for the Bascomb Timmons Bureau, a wire service that covered newspapers across the Southeast. Among the stories he covered was the conflict between the Kennedy administration and George Wallace over integration of the University of Alabama.
When he returned to Anniston in the 1960s — and took charge of the family-owned paper — Ayers moved the paper toward an integrationist stance. He was one of the founders of the Committee on Unified Leadership, a multi-racial group that sought to transition Anniston institutions out of segregation.
In later decades, Ayers would develop a reputation for editorials that staked out liberal positions that tended to be unpopular among white Alabamians — including many of his own readers.
In a 2018 interview, Diane McWhorter, author of the civil rights history "Carry Me Home," described Ayers as "publisher of (easily) the Alabama's most enlightened newspapers" and "a voice of integrity and reason in political seasons even darker than our most recent."
Ayers himself wanted The Star to be seen as "the teaching newspaper." In the last decades of the 20th century, The Star was known for bringing in graduates from top journalism schools to serve a stint in the trenches of local journalism in the Deep South. At the same time, the paper cultivated a deep bench of local writing talent, including locally-revered columnists such as George Smith. Pulitzer winner Rick Bragg was among the local residents who got their start at The Star under Ayers' tenure.
Later, Ayers developed an internship program with the University of Alabama, modeled on teaching hospitals, that brought graduate students to the newspaper to work.
"I think Brandy always had an interest in seeing that the talent that existed among students and working journalists was developed in the best possible way," Mason said.
Ayers often told the stories of his career himself, in books and in radio commentaries for National Public Radio. For many of his admirers, his star likely dimmed in 2018, when a former reporter came forward to say that in the 1970s, Ayers had spanked her against her will in the newsroom. Another reporter who asked not to be named came forward with a similar story, and Ayers later acknowledged a separate spanking incident in an interview with The Star.
Details of funeral services for Ayers have not yet been announced.
This story will be updated.