PELL CITY -- Acoustic guitarist, singer and songwriter Ron Dometrovich will perform at the Pell City Public Library next Wednesday for the Wild and Wonderful Wednesday program, according to a press release.
“He is very good, and an entertainer that I think everyone will enjoy,” said Susan Mann, the Pell City Library assistant director who heads up the facility’s adult programs, in the release.
Dometrovich relies on acoustic fingerstyle guitar, drawing on stylistic influences from folk, bluegrass, country and rock to deliver a performance sure to be a crowd-pleaser.
Dometrovich’s music is described by noted songwriter Austin Church as “very listenable . . . he paints pictures with his music.” Music aficionados may recall Church for his work with such noted recording artists as Del Reeves, Lyle Lovett and Jimmy Buffett.
Dometrovich’s music sometimes tells a story, complete with characters and plot twists, or it might be a soulful rendition of an old favorite, but whatever he plays, one can expect it to be a real pleasure, both vocally and instrumentally.
Born in Pittsburgh, Dometrovich moved with his family to the Deep South at an early age, following a brief stay in Brisbane, Australia.
He has worked in various musical theater productions, both in the orchestra pit and onstage, and he acknowledges the influence of this genre on his style, as well as the influence of his exposure to various cultures during his formative years.
Orchestra credits include such productions as “Grease,” “Jekyll and Hyde the Musical,” “HAIR,” “Best Little Whorehouse in Texas,” “Little Shop of Horrors” and Jason Brown’s “The Last Five Years.” He also performed as orchestra guitarist in the non-equity debut of “Gilligan’s Island, the Musical.”
He has played at such venues as at the 2008 Birmingham Area Music Awards, the Frank Brown International Songwriter’s Festival on the Gulf Coast, Birmingham’s City Stages (2006 and 2007), Birmingham’s Pepper Place, Springville’s Local Color Café, Leeds Arts Council, as well as on radio including performances and interviews on “Writer’s Block,” WDVX, 102.9 in Knoxville, Tennessee, and “Tapestry,” airing over 90.3 WBHM in Birmingham, Alabama’s NPR affiliate. He was also nominated for a 2008 Birmingham Music Area Award in the Americana category.
Wednesday’s concert program by Dometrovich is set to start at noon and is free and open to the public.