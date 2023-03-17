Guided walking tours of Pell City in April promise to be historically informative

Being put together for its seventh year, a series of guided walking tours of Pell City in April will give visitors and curious residents an up-close, real-time look at historical points of interest.
Provided by two organizations, The Heart of Pell City and The Pell City Historical Society, the tours take place each Saturday in April, except for the 8th. Two tours will be offered on each of the four Saturdays, one starting at 10 a.m. and another 1 noon.
The tours focus upon the buildings and stores that have lined the downtown district through the years, taking note of the architecture and interiors of many as well as any stories connected with them.
The tours are free, and will begin at City Hall. It’s recommended to arrive about 15 minutes before the tours begin to register.
“Our delight through the years has been the excitement shown by the people who take our tours,” said Vicki Harmon, president of the Pell City Historical Society. “They enjoy the strolls down Cogswell Avenue, as our guides retell the rich history of our town.”
There is also discussion of the city’s past at City Hall. For example, many know that the city was founded in 1890 and very quickly incorporated, in 1891.
The distinctly Southern town was named after New York resident George H. Pell, who was president of the East and West Alabama Railroad.
Yet, the city almost failed during the mid-1890s when its original developer, the Pell City Iron and Land Company — of which Mr. Pell was also president — declared bankruptcy. As for Pell himself, he eventually did time in prison for bank fraud in New York.
As visitors walk along Cogswell Avenue, they’ll hear about a Sumter Cogswell who bought the property the city stands upon for $3,000. The growth that followed later created the building blocks for the city’s expansive burst in this century.
