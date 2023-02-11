‘Grown up’ Spelling Bee March 9 will benefit St. Clair Literacy Council

Upholding its tradition of hosting The Great Grown Up Spelling Bee, the St. Clair County Literacy Council has scheduled the free and entertaining event for March 9 at 6:30 p.m. in the Pell City Center for Education and Performing Arts.
Spelling teams provide entry fees that benefit the programs of the literacy council.
Teams are always geared up for the occasion said Ron DeThomas, coordinator for the local organization, which is part of the Literacy Council of Central Alabama. Some teams are defending their title from a prior year, while others are ready to take that title away.
DeThomas said the list of competition words has been compiled, and every year there are new challenges for the spellers.
If custom holds, the stage will be filled with humorous huddles among the teams, brave tries and confident responses as well. Most teams create a theme for their teams, and the costumes and accessories deliver lots of entertainment themselves.
DeThomas said the evening includes some serious moments, too, as competition gets tough and the spellers concentrate to figure out the right combination of letters.
Just as serious as the contestants’ spelling efforts is the plight of those who have never developed the skill of reading — the people who can most be helped by the efforts of the literacy council.
Concern for non-readers and the limitations they may encounter in life, DeThomas said, is the core reason the literacy council works to provide them with learning opportunities, DeThomas said. His group is part of the Literacy Council of Central Alabama, and both are nonprofits that work in concert through the United Way.
The local organization operates with volunteers who support literacy efforts in a variety of ways, the most critical being free hands-on tutoring.
The organization is always working to add to its list of learning opportunities, but right now, DeThomas said, the most difficult part is reaching those who need services. He and other volunteers like to approach places where potential nonreaders might be found, places of employment, for instance, where large numbers of people are found. Some of these people could enjoy advancement at their jobs if they could read better.
To help these people, the St. Clair County Literacy Council has been working to create a more user-friendly guide for tutors to use in the instruction process. DeThomas said the organization is also interested in getting clients together in small groups, thereby using the talents of one tutor more efficiently.
For the most part, tutors meet with their clients at the Pell City Library, but in certain cases, arrangements are made to meet elsewhere when needed, DeThomas said. A number of these volunteers are retired teachers whose areas of specialty make them valuable contributors to the council’s goals.
DeThomas said that 22 percent of St. Clair County residents read beneath a fourth-grade level.
For those who would like to offer their support to the group, DeThomas may be reached by calling 205-378-9072.