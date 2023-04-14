Growing Your Own Medicine at Springville Library

This month the Springville Public Library is presenting Growing Your Own Medicine with Nikkie Posey of Pinkhill Organics on April 20 at 9:30 a.m.
Learn about common plants you can grow and how they can be used for a healthier life. Recommended age is 10 years to adult for this hands-on presentation.
Space is limited, so register now.
Award Winning Author Roger Reid, author of the young adult novels, Longleaf, Space and Time will be at the Library on April 27. A book signing event for the public is planned. Call for more information.
ACT Prep Classes are scheduled for April 19 through May 24, every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. for students in grades 10 - 12.
Students will learn strategies and concepts to improve ACT scores. This course is free to library cardholders. Visit or call the Library at 205-467-2339 for information and registrations.
The Springville Parks and Recreation Opening Day Celebration at the ballpark has been rescheduled for this Saturday, April 15 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There are yard games, bounce houses, kona ice and more planned. There are plenty of activities for the kids.
We have a new business in town!
Top Notch Catering is opening for lunch Monday through Friday from 10:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. in what was once the historical Springville Cafe building.
Top Notch Catering is offering a traditional meat and three with some of their own unique offerings. This first month they will offer lunch only, after a month they will begin Sunday lunch and possibly breakfast in the future.
To call in an order and/or for more information, call 205-577-9431.
Congratulations to the Springville Police Department School Resource Officers who completed their Basic SRO Course recently in Vestavia Hills. Our SPD and SROs are dedicated and are doing what it takes to keep our schools and students safe.
The Springville Lady Tigers softball team finished Runner-Up in the Gulf Coast Classic recently. They fought hard all day and played fantastic ball but lost in the Championship game to Hewitt Trussville. Congratulations on a great tournament and Go Tigers.
Remember all news must be submitted to me by the Wednesday the week before the next week's Thursday paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week. Cheers!