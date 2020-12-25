You have permission to edit this article.
Grinch arrested in St. Clair County, accused of trying to steal Christmas

Sheriff Billy Murray arrests The Grinch

Sheriff Billy Murry arrrested The Grinch on Wednesday and charged him with trying to steal Christmas in St. Clair County.

 Submitted photo

PELL CITY -- The St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has released a statement on the arrest of The Grinch on Wednesday. 

Around 10 a.m. on Dec. 23, someone reported a suspicious looking person strolling down Cogswell Avenue carrying several large packages, Sheriff Billy Murray said. The caller described the person as a green, furry man in a red suit. 

Murray said deputies arrived on scene to investigate, and it was discovered that The Grinch was trying to steal Christmas in Pell City. After a brief foot pursuit, deputies have The Grinch in custody at the St. Clair County Jail. 

Murray said The Grinch has a special bond condition -- he must help Santa bring joy to all the children and be full of Christmas cheer.

 

