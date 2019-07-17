The city of Ashville was awarded a $2,300 grant recently by Terracon that will go towards the improvement of the city park. This grant was awarded to specifically help build a small gazebo next to the splash pad. Mayor Derrick Mostella, right, said the intent is to provide shade for parents to be closer to the splash pad where their children are playing. With Mostella is Terracon group manager Daniel Gossett.
Grant to help build gazebo at Ashville park
Gary Hanner
Editor
