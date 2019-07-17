Grant to help improve Ashville park

The city of Ashville was awarded a $2,300 grant recently by Terracon that will go towards the improvement of the city park.

 Gary Hanner

The city of Ashville was awarded a $2,300 grant recently by Terracon that will go towards the improvement of the city park. This grant was awarded to specifically help build a small gazebo next to the splash pad. Mayor Derrick Mostella, right, said the intent is to provide shade for parents to be closer to the splash pad where their children are playing. With Mostella is Terracon group manager Daniel Gossett.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...