Grand G’s Kitchen in Leeds hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

The city of Leeds and the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce held an official ribbon cutting ceremony for Grand G's Kitchen on Friday with owners LaWanda Miller-Yearwood and her husband, Timothy Yearwood.
This new restaurant held a soft opening in October, but according to the chamber, it has already become a local favorite with their great food and friendly atmosphere.
According to the businesses’ Facebook page, Grand G’s is a family owned restaurant that offers “homestyle food with big city flavor.” With the menu changing daily, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Those who want to visit can find the restaurant at 7521 Parkway Drive in Leeds. They are open from Tuesday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.