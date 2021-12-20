Graci Black of Springville signs softball scholarship to Wallace State

SPRINGVILLE — Graci Black has been playing softball since she was in Kindergarten and the rest is history.
After attending the University of Alabama her freshman year of college, she was recently offered a full scholarship at Wallace State Community Community College in Dothan to play the sport that she loves.
Black played for Springville’s varsity team for three years. While she originally declined offers to play at the collegiate level so she could attend Alabama, she said she later changed her mind.
“(Softball) is almost like an escape for me; it's what I love. Like yes, it's always had its obstacles, but softball has always been there for me and it's like, if I don’t have anything I’ll always have softball,” she said.
Black emphasized that she is most looking forward to being reunited with her former Springville teammates, Tatum Bartlett and Karli Davidson who are also playing for Wallace State.
“I’m so excited to be with them,” she said.