PELL CITY -- Jason Goodgame, vice-president of Goodgame Co. in Pell City, was recently appointed by Gov. Kay Ivey to the Alabama Craft Training Board.
Goodgame will fill the unexpired term of former board member Jonathan Watts, and will most likely be recommended by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama to serve an additional three years on the board.
Goodgame’s name was submitted to Ivey by the Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama. He serves on the executive board for the Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama and will represent that organization on the six-member Alabama Craft Training Board.
“Jason Goodgame was an obvious fit,” said Jay Reed, the president and executive director for the Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama. “He puts logos and egos to the side and does what’s right for the craft and training.”
Goodgame said he attends the Alabama Craft Training Board meetings once a month in Birmingham.
“This workforce shortage is larger than any one company or any one person,” Reed said. “It’s going to take leaders like Jason to solve the problem. Our association is certain that Jason will ensure the expenditures and actions of this board will do what’s best for our industry, craftsmen and the state.”
Goodgame explained the board was formed after legislation was enacted to help fund workforce development because of a shortage of trained commercial construction workers.
He said funding for grant programs to help train construction workers in Alabama comes from a $1 tax for every $1,000 charge for commercial building projects in Alabama. It was the building industry that got behind the tax to help train needed workers.
Goodgame said since the tax went into effect in 2016, $3-$4 million has been collected for workforce development.
He said the Alabama Craft Training Board awarded about $1 million in grants for workforce development training or schools in 2017. Last year, the board awarded $1.4 million in workforce development grants.
“As one of my appointees, you will be making important decisions that directly affect the citizens of Alabama,” Ivey wrote in her appointment letter to Goodgame. “I have made honesty and integrity a priority in my Administration, and I know that you will embody these two virtues while serving the people of Alabama … I appreciate your serving in this capacity, and I am confident you will render valuable service to the citizens of Alabama.”