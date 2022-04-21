Gov. Kay Ivey serves as special guest speaker for Leeds Chamber of Commerce

LEEDS — Gov. Kay Ivey made a stop in Leeds on Thursday, April 21, while on the campaign trail.
During the Leeds Chamber of Commerce's monthly luncheon, Ivey served as guest speaker where she stood alongside State Representative Dickie Drake, who serves the Leeds area.
She began her 10-minute long speech by endorsing Drake.
“Folks, the city of Leeds and House District 45 as a whole has a real champion in Representative Drake,” Ivy said. “(Drake) is about as good as they get. So, Dickie, thank you for your partnership ,and I mean it when I say I’m looking forward to continuing to work with you.”
The governor went on to talk about the positives happening in state government.
“Make no mistake today, this is a very exciting time to be an Alabamian. We just wrapped up a historic legislative session, our economy continues to reach new heights everyday and all signs are telling us that we’re not slowing down anytime soon,” she said.
Ivy also spoke about the Rebuild Alabama Act and how it has since created 1,500 road and bridge projects worth $5 billion. A small portion of this is being seen down Interstate 20 through Moody and Leeds as road construction continues.
Ivey also spoke on the low unemployment rate Alabama is seeing, which is 2.9 percent as of April 2022.
“Folks, that's remarkable news. It just goes to show you that Alabama is not only the leading nation in our government, but we’re just the best place to do business,” Ivey said.
Ivey ended her speech discussing how issues within education are being addressed on a state level, including a new state education budget and raises for Alabama teachers.
“The single most important issue in our state and across the nation is our schools,” Ivey said. “I am a firm believer in the potential of Alabama and a firm believer in our schools.”