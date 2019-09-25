TALLADEGA SUPERSPEEDWAY -- Talladega Superspeedway unveiled its Talladega Garage Experience on Wednesday afternoon in front of an audience that included Gov. Kay Ivey.
The 35,000-square foot open-air social club will be called Big Bill’s after Bill France, who brought the 2.66 tri-oval track to Talladega in 1969. The social club will debut Oct. 11-13 during the tracks’ 50th anniversary weekend.
“We are going to merge the race fans in the heart of the sport in a way that has never been done and we are going to do it in a big way,” Talladega Superspeedway Chairman Grant Lynch said.
The Talladega Garage Experience is a part of the Transformation Infield Project, which was announced last year.
Big Bill’s Social Club will feature access to see the top 22 drivers in NASCAR, who will be lined up on both sides of the garage in the open-air club. The fans will also be able to sit down and dine for a reasonable price as concessions will be $4 or less. Fans that buy The Talladega Garage Experience tickets will also be close to Victory Lane.
“We think it fits ourselves perfectly,” Lynch said. “The project itself is a $50 million project. It is fan-based from start to finish.”
The announcement was made in front of more than 300 local leaders and sponsors, as well as Ivey and Lesa France Kennedy, the granddaughter of Bill France as well as the chief executive officer of International Speedway Corporation and vice chairperson of the NASCAR board of directors.
Red Farmer, who is a member of the Alabama Gang, also attended the unveiling.
Ivey said the Talladega Garage Experience is the “ultimate fan experience.”
“It is awesome to think that the fans are going to be as close to the cars,” Ivey said. “That is a huge experience for the fans.”
The fans will be allowed to walk up to a fence in the social club and see their favorite drivers and see their cars being brought into the garage after practice as well as after the race.
“People want to get close to the stars of the sport,” Lynch said. “We are not going to let them go in their garages because they are working in there. We certainly do not want (the race teams) to put their big hauler tool chests blocking the view of the cars.”
The access to the drivers will be unlike any other track in NASCAR. Farmer said that is something the drivers will have to get used to.
“Me being a driver and being in racing for 72 years, the one thing that I have learned in all those years, the promoter promotes to get the people there,” Farmer said. “The drivers put on a show for the people … You have to please the fans; that’s what we are here for, to put a show on for the people.”
Ivey’s health
Ivey, who was recently diagnosed with lung cancer, provided more insight while meeting with the media Wednesday and reiterated she expects a full recovery. Ivey had an outpatient procedure at UAB last week to prepare for future radiation treatments.
“I feel fine. I’m doing well,” Ivey said. “This little thing is so tiny, they call it a node. It’s too little to be a mass or a tumor, so the doctors are very high on a prognosis of a full recovery. The doctors and I will do our best, and God will do the rest.”
Ivey is thankful for the support she has received.
“I am grateful for their support, their encouragement, and their prayers,” Ivey said. “All is well. We will just zip this little thing out and be done with it and go forward. Good is God.”