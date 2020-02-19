You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

GOP Senate candidate Bradley Byrne will speak in Pell City on Thursday

Byrne

Republican Bradley Byrne speaks at a campaign event in Oxford in April 2019. Byrne is on a state tour to promote his nomination for the Senate seat now held by U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, a Democrat.

 Photo by Stephen Gross / The Anniston Star

PELL CITY -- Congressman Bradley Byrne will be speaking at the Pell City Steakhouse today at 6 p.m.

The visit comes as part of Byrne’s campaign for U.S. Senate. He is competing in the Republican primary, which will be voted on March 3. 

The winner of the primary will face Democrat Sen. Doug Jones in the November general election. 

Byrne is competing against former Judge Roy Moore, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, businessmen Stanley Adair and Arnold Moody, Dothan’s Ruth Paige Nelson and former Sen. Jeff Sessions in the GOP field.

Taylor Mitchell, Daily Home reporter covering Pell City.

Tags

Loading...
Loading...