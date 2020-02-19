GOP Senate candidate Bradley Byrne will speak in Pell City on Thursday

PELL CITY -- Congressman Bradley Byrne will be speaking at the Pell City Steakhouse today at 6 p.m.
The visit comes as part of Byrne’s campaign for U.S. Senate. He is competing in the Republican primary, which will be voted on March 3.
The winner of the primary will face Democrat Sen. Doug Jones in the November general election.
Byrne is competing against former Judge Roy Moore, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville, businessmen Stanley Adair and Arnold Moody, Dothan’s Ruth Paige Nelson and former Sen. Jeff Sessions in the GOP field.