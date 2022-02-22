Goodgame named chairman of Alabama Construction Craft Training Board

Pell City's Goodgame Company, Inc., recently announced that Vice President Jason Goodgame has been selected as chairman of the Alabama Construction Craft Training Board.
Goodgame has served on the board since 2019 when he was appointed by Governor Kay Ivey. He represents the members of the Associated Builders and Contractors of Alabama.
“Jason has a proven track record for continually bettering the industry. He has a passion for ensuring the future workforce that our industry needs are in place,” said Jay Reed, president of ABC of Alabama.
"His success with both his company and Associated Builders and Contractors workforce efforts makes him a perfect leader to ensure this board advances and funds quality training programs that put hardhats on the job site. Jason Goodgame cares about workforce training and we are excited to see him lead this board.”
According to the construction company, Goodgame has been a strong voice in workforce development across St. Clair County and across Alabama for the last twenty years. Goodgame worked with the St. Clair County Economic Development Council on the development of the academy on the campus of Jefferson State in Pell City. He has also worked with Pell City High School and St. Clair County Schools in order to provide opportunities to high school seniors through the Academy of Craft Training.
“Jason Goodgame has a clear passion for developing the workforce in and around St. Clair County,” EDC Executive Director Don Smith said. “He has been a champion for transformational workforce programs that have benefited students, incumbent workers, and business owners.
"When many people talk about workforce development, Jason has been a leader by action, and I could not think of a better person to head the Alabama Construction Craft Training Board.”
Goodgame said he is thankful for the opportunity to serve as chairman of the board.
“I am very appreciative of my peers feeling I would be a good choice to lead ALCICT for the upcoming year,” he said. “It is a huge honor for the Governor, as well as the other board members, to be able to serve our industry in training the next generation of construction workers.”