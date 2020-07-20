Good news about advanced placement scores for Springville High School

The 2020 AP (advanced placement) scores are in. Springville High School had 88 passing scores and a 19% increase in pass rate from 2019.
This is SHS's best year of AP yet. Congratulations to our outstanding teachers and students.
Springville Middle School volleyball tryouts for seventh- and eighth-grade students will be Monday, July 27, and Tuesday, July 28, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Springville Middle School gym. Students must have a current physical to try out.
Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday, July 15, issued an amended Safer at Home Order that includes a statewide mask requirement.
Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people. This amended order extends until July 31 at 5 p.m.
With regards to the statewide mask requirement, Walmart will now encourage and require customers to wear masks as of Monday, July 20.
Remember, all news must be submitted to me by the Sunday before the next Thursday's paper. Send your news to springvillenews35146@gmail.com. Till next week, cheers!