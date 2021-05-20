Go-Kot of Ashville featured on ABC’s World News Tonight

Ashville’s Go-Kot was recently featured on ABC’s World News Tonight with David Muir on its segment, "Camping essentials from companies 'Made in America.'"
The segment included a Wisconsin man who purchased one of the cots in the 1980s and still uses it today. The company was founded in 1978 and says its mission statement is to “produce the most durable cot on the market.”
The segment also included owner Teresa Downing, who is an Air Force veteran after serving for 20 years. Her husband also served for nine.
Go-Kot both manufactures its products and sources its materials in The United States. According to Downing, the fabrics come from Florida, California and New Jersey while the hardware comes from a seller in California.
Downing has owned the brand for four years now. She told the Times that she and her husband came across Go-Kot while they were looking to pursue a business as the original owner was getting ready to retire.
“We just kind of fell into the opportunity to buy an amazing brand,” Downing said.
She added that she wasn’t looking to make and sell cots specifically, but rather a product that is simply American made.
“We feel like not enough products are made here in America anymore,” Downing said. “My husband has always said we need to manufacture something here in America, I don’t care if we manufacture ball bearings, something needs to be made here in America.”
The company also continued providing jobs in Alabama through the height of the pandemic.
“The great thing about America is that there is a lot of American pride, so we have had a lot of support,” Downing said.
She added that the company has received an overwhelming response since the feature aired and has since sold out of inventory.
“We have done as much business in a day that we would normally do in a month,” Downing said.
Those interested in the Go-Kot products can visit their website at campingkot.com.