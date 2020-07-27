Getting to know new Odenville police Chief Glenn Walton

ODENVILLE -- The Odenville Police Department introduced Glenn Walton as its new chief of police Jan. 27.
Walton replaced former Chief of Police Adam Pardue, who served for 17 years and is now an Alabama State Trooper.
“I want to thank Chief Adam Pardue for his hard work and dedication to our city and this department for the last 17 years,” said Walton, via Facebook. “We have a wonderful community, and I am proud to serve the citizens of Odenville and St. Clair County.”
Before being introduced as chief, Walton served as an Odenville police captain for almost eight years. Overall, Walton has served for 30 years in law enforcement. He started his career as a reserve deputy for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office in 1990.
Walton worked part time as a reserve officer until 2006, when he left his full-time job as a communications engineer after 22 years.
“I have a great opportunity, working with some of the best police officers in the industry, in my opinion,” he said. “I have a great group of officers at the department that do a really, really good job, and when you have good officers, that makes the chief job a little easier.”
Walton is one of many members of his family who have served as law enforcement officers for the St. Clair County area. They include his daughter, Heather Key, who works as a reserve officer for the Odenville Police Department like her father did at the beginning of his career.
Pardue served as Odenville chief of police for almost 18 years, from December 2002 to February 2020. Prior to his career in Odenville, Pardue also served as a law enforcement officer for the Ashville Police Department from June 1999 to the end of 2002.
“He was a fantastic chief for this department for 17 years. Adam Pardue is probably the primary contributor to (making) this department what it is today; he built it up to what it is now,” said Walton.
“I have the great opportunity to stand in and try to fill his shoes. And I say that I try to fill his shoes because he did a really, really great job, and he deserves that respect.”
Walton was promoted roughly a month before the pandemic hit the U.S., making the details of his job slightly different than they have been in the past.
“[The pandemic] has definitely created some interesting opportunities to interact and help our community as well as changing some of our procedures,” said Walton. “We had to adjust to a few things to protect the officers and for the public … We’re just trying to do business as usual.”
Walton said the OPD will continue to practice social distancing when interacting with the public and follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to ensure that OPD is doing its part during this pandemic.