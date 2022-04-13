Get Organized! What’s not working?

Conveniences are all around us. From smartphones to electric pencil sharpeners, we have an abundance of tools that make our lives easier—provided they work. What a handy tool we have in that electric stapler—only it doesn’t work because it’s out of staples. How about that empty tape dispenser in your desk drawer?
This week, I challenge you to look at what’s not working in your world and do something about it. The electric stapler sits unused because it’s out of staples, and you haven’t refilled it because you are out of (or can’t find) more. You have been meaning to order more, but you keep forgetting. The next time you think about needing staples is—you guessed it—when you go to use that stapler and find it’s still empty.
As you come across one of those little annoyances, take a second to decide what needs to be done to fix it, and put it on your to-do list. You can easily handle a whole batch of these little improvements in almost no time.
Fixing the problem is the first step. The second step is deciding how to avoid the problem in the future. Think about this one—at your house, when do you decide you need to buy toothpaste? Is it when the tube runs out, and you realize there are no more under the counter? Or, is it when you take the last one from under the counter. In the first case, you have a minor crisis — you need toothpaste now. In the second case, you just need to put toothpaste on the grocery list and get it within the next few weeks.
Ask yourself the same thing about supplies in your office. Do you order more when you are out or when your reserve is low? For teachers, what about textbooks? If a new student enrolled tomorrow, would you have books for him? If not, why not go ahead and put in a request now, so that when you do get another student—and you will—that you are prepared. You own seven umbrellas, yet you never seem to have one in the car when a downpour occurs. What could you do to fix that problem once and for all?
What else in your office or home doesn’t work? What about that pencil sharpener where the handle has been loose for two years? What would it take to fix that? You have a table you use every day, and it has wobbly legs. What would it take to fix them? Realize this is a thought process that seldom occurs to most people. Too many of us simply get so used to all of the things in our lives that don’t quite work that we soon stop thinking about them anymore.
Have you cleaned out your desk lately? If not, put it on your to-do list. Out go the pencils with no points, the dried-up ink pens, the empty packs of Sweet & Low, and a host of papers that never should have been there to start with. You will be amazed at what you find there that you had no idea you had.
Get all of those conveniences in your life working and watch some of the stress in your life go away.
Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally! "Global Gurus Top 30" named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.