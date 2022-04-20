Get Organized! The importance of the “Thank You” note

During our busy lives, we often neglect to take the time to say “thank you” to those who have made the road easier for us. Please take a moment to watch this video where business guru Tom Peters explains how vital the simple practice of writing a “thank-you” note really is. The video is less than three minutes in length. The URL is bit.ly/frankbuck22.
How do you remember to do it?
As you watch the Tom Peters video, you probably agree with the sentiment. Yet in our busy day-to-day lives, we may not think about it. At least, we don’t think about it when we are seated with a blank note card in front of us.
Let’s change all of that. Let’s structure a system where we do think about it. Furthermore, let’s structure a system which causes us to think about it at a time when we are sitting down with a blank note card in front of us. It does not get any more convenient than that.
One workshop participant raised her hand. She explained that she had been using the Tickler File for some time and asked to talk about one of its many uses for her.
If you are unfamiliar with the concept of the Tickler File, this article explains it: frankbuck.org/the-secret-to-a-clean-desktop
Like many of us, she wanted to get better about writing thank-you notes. Like many of us, it just never happened.
She said that one January day, she took 52 blank notecards, one for each week of the year. She scattered them through her Tickler File. About once a week, a blank notecard would appear in the file for that day. That card was her trigger. It served as her reminder to stop right then and use that blank note card to thank somebody for something.
She was already sitting down at her desk. She had the note card in front of her. Now, all she had to do was write the note. In less than five minutes, she had expressed gratitude. Over the course of the year, she had expressed gratitude to over 50 people.
I suspect people began to think of her as more thoughtful, more appreciative. Actually, she had always been thoughtful. She had just been forgetful. All she needed was a system to help her turn good intentions into action.
Could it work for you?
If it worked for her, maybe it could work for others. Maybe it could work for you. If the Tickler File is a new idea, give it a try. That one tool has been my secret for keeping the top of my desk clear. Make one trip to the office supply store and pick up some hanging files. You could have your Tickler File up and running today.
While you are at it, pick up a box or two of notecards. Scatter them through your newly created Tickler File. Start making peoples’ day.
Who should you send a “thank-you” note to today? What are you waiting for?
Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally! "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.