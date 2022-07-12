Get Organized! Order Out of Chaos: Three Tips for a Successful School Year

The Fourth of July invokes a variety of meanings for different people. In addition to honoring the founding of a nation, it can mean barbeque, a day on the lake, or fireworks.
As a longtime educator, it always signaled to me it was time to move into “back to school” mode. While June offers time for all the things that wouldn’t fit into the busy school year, July signals the first bell of the new year will soon be upon us.
I recently interviewed Leslie Josel. She founded “Order Out of Chaos,” a company devoted to helping parents help their students with success in learning and in life. Her journey began when her own son was diagnosed with ADHD.
As you prepare for a new school year in your own home, here are some ideas from that interview, and Leslie’s book, designed to make this year a successful one.
Use a student planner
Trying to merely remember our commitments is a recipe for disaster. It’s a principle that holds true whether we are 8 or 88. As an elementary principal, we gave every student a planner from 1st grade up at the beginning of the year.
If your child’s school doesn’t already use a planner, look for one wherever you shop for school supplies. Josel recommends a planner where each page represents a grid: days of the week across the top and the names of subjects down the side. The student is able to look down a column to see the day or look across and see the assignments for that subject across the week. It’s also important to have room for after-school activities. That way, the planner is something not just for school. It’s a tool to organize their lives.
If you use a digital calendar, be sure you have a way to view it in both a weekly and monthly format. Google Calendar provides just such a feature.
Learn how long things take/the best type of clock
As adults, we’re generally terrible at estimating how long our activities take. Young people face the same challenges. How much time is required to complete that math assignment or study for that science test or clean one’s room? What about caring for the dog or getting “ready” for school in the morning?
When we have a good idea how long things really take, it becomes easier to plan our time.
That principle brings us to a practice Leslie Josel strongly encourages—using an analog clock. She argues a digital clock displays only the present time. An analog clock gives us a visual representation of how much time remains before the hour or how much time has passed since beginning a task. She also recommends setting timers.
Josel advocates hanging an analog clock in every room in the house as well as having students wear analog watches. After all, you can’t refer to your phone during a test, but you can have that analog watch to keep up with how much time remains to complete that test.
Develop routines
Routines allow us to move through tasks without thinking about them. Exercising, studying, practicing a musical instrument, and picking up one’s room are examples of routines. Routines eliminate decision making and save time.
One excellent routine is preparing for the next day the previous evening. Pack the bookbag and decide on what to wear before going to bed. Have a “launching pad” where the student puts everything needed for the next day.
Order or chaos?
This article has just scratched the surface of the interview and the work Leslie Josel is doing. To view the entire interview and more information, come over to frankbuck.org/leslie-josel/ and take a step towards a successful school year.
Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally! "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.