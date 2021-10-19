Get Organized! Link to a specific spot on a page? It's easy to do

When you want to direct someone to a piece of information on the web, what do you do? The answer is easy. Give them the URL, right?
What if the website has quite a few pages? You could give the other person the URL for the site and provide instructions as to what links to click from there. An easier way would be to give the URL to the specific page on the website.
Let's take the logic a step further. When you need to direct someone to a specific paragraph on the page, how do you do it? Up until now, you could say something like, "Go to this URL and scroll down about halfway. Look for a section that starts with these words ..."
Well, things have just gotten easier. You have the ability to create a URL that takes people to a specific spot on a webpage.
Here’s how to do it …
On Google Chrome, go to a webpage. Highlight a section, a paragraph or even a single sentence. Right click and choose “Copy link to highlight.” Chrome creates and copies a URL. Why not give that a try as you read this article?
Open a new browser tab and paste that URL. See what happened? Not only did you wind up on the correct page, but the page just scrolled to the section you selected. Plus, you see that section highlighted. How cool is that?
Send the link you created to someone else. Paste it in an email. Put it in a social media post. Send it any way you like. When someone else clicks the link, they land on the specific spot on the page you selected.
What are the practical applications?
When you want to direct people to a specific point in a page, now you know how to create a URL that will do it. When you have a question about something you see on a webpage, create a link to that spot and include it as you ask your question.
Look at questions you receive in your own professional practice. As an example, how many times does someone ask a question covered in detail somewhere on your website? The next time that happens, take five seconds to scroll to the spot where that section is answered, highlight it, right-click and choose "Copy link to highlight." Paste the resulting URL into an email and send it to the person. You’ve just saved time for both of you.
In our modern-day world, information is plentiful. Being able to put our hands on that information quickly is the enduring challenge. This little technique, creating a URL to a specific spot on the page makes the job easier.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, and 2021. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.