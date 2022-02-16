Get Organized! ‘I’m too busy to document’

This article is all about a bad restaurant experience, a worse customer service call, and the need for professionals to have a good system for documentation.
Following a visit to a less-than-satisfactory restaurant, I picked up a comment card and used the address on it to write a letter to the company. My letter was returned as undeliverable.
It seems that in addition to the other problems, the management at that site was using cards with an old address long after the company had relocated its offices. (No wonder the corporate office wasn’t getting any bad reviews about this unit.)
I resent my original letter, attached to a new one explaining the comment card debacle. When more than a month passed and without hearing a peep from the company, I made a call and reached the voicemail of the proper person.
Later in the day, my own voicemail included a message from this executive. Her tone implied my call was a bother and didn’t understand why I was calling. According to her message, she and I had already spoken and resolved the matter.
Only, we hadn’t…
I returned the call, and the conversation made it clear to me that some people arrive in upper-management positions not because of good organizational skills, but in spite of poor ones. She stuck to her story of having spoken to me. She was able to go to the “Complaint File” and return to the phone with both of my letters.
As she read her hand-written notes from the margins of my letter, she related a story of having reviewed videotapes from the evening of my visit and finding that what I had said in my original letter was true. As she read, I became even more sure that this was not a conversation of which I had ever been a part. There was no way I would have forgotten about the type of conversation she was relaying.
Finding her tone condescending, I pressed the point. After all, while some things are matters of opinion, this wasn’t one of them. Either we had talked or we hadn’t. One of us was right and one of us was wrong, and this was a matter of principle worth the investment of a couple of more minutes.
I asked her to turn in her phone log to our conversation. She laughed. Yes … laughed.
“I talk to 35 or 40 people a day,” she said. “I don’t keep a phone log.”
The real kicker came when I asked for when she thought she had talked to me. I don’t know what document she consulted, or whether she simply pulled the date from her head. What came out of her mouth was “January 10th.”
I looked at my calendar. On Jan. 10th, I was out of town, and the only number I had provided in my letter was my home number. She could not possibly have talked to me the day she claimed.
I say all of this because…
This rant has less to do with a restaurant that couldn’t get it right, and more to emphasize the importance of documentation for any professional.
The one thing which would have saved this executive was a journal, a simple bound book of blank, lined pages. She’s talking on the phone to 35 to 40 people every day anyway. How much extra time would it take to take notes on a call while she is on that call? Zero. When the call is over, the documentation is over. Close the book. That’s it!
Later in the day, look at what has been written in that book and make decisions about actions to take based on the notes. The process is too simple not to use.
The truth is most of what we document will never be needed again. The challenge is that we never know on the front end what will be needed later and what will not.
For an example of documentation done right, read an expanded version of his article on my blog: bit.ly/frankbuck65.
Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally! "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.