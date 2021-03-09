Get Organized! “I Do It When I Think About It”

How often do you hear someone talk about performing a task “when I think about it”? When a task goes undone, how often do we hear the excuse, “I didn’t think about it”?
We hang up the phone after talking to Sam for 15 minutes. Then we remember the three things we really needed to ask. We think about the application the day after the deadline to submit it. We wake up at 3 a.m. thinking we need to buy ketchup. The next day we walk right past ketchup at the grocery store without a clue.
If our tendency is to “do it when I think about it,” the challenge becomes developing a mechanism which causes us to think about our tasks at the right time.
Car manufacturers understand this concept. They build in a little chime to indicate the fuel level is low. That chime causes the driver to think about getting gas at the exact point the tank is approaching empty.
Cooks understand this concept and set timers to cause them to think about taking the cake out of the oven at just the right time. Merchants buy air time so their commercials can remind us of the products they sell right at the peak of the gift-giving season.
How to “think about it” at the right time
Countless times during the day, responsibilities come our way which we cannot handle at that moment. What we can do is trap the thought before it escapes.
For me, that reminder likely goes straight to my digital to-do list with a due date for when I want to be reminded of the task. For others, a tool as simple as a memo pad in the shirt pocket is good enough to trap ideas before they are forgotten. Transferring them to the appropriate page in a paper planner ensures you will think about the task on the right day.
When everything is in the system, regardless of whether that system is digital or paper, all we have to do is look at our phone, planner or legal pad. The thought comes back to us exactly when we determined we wanted to have that thought again.
Reducing stress
We live in a world filled with stress. More than a decade ago, Fast Company magazine referenced data from The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stating that 80 percent of our medical expenditures at that time were stress related. The National Mental Health Association estimates that 75 to 90 percent of all visits to physicians are stress related.
With a tool as simple as a memo pad or as complex as a smartphone combined with a strategy to use it, you can get rid of unneeded stress. I have written about how effective free software, such as Toodledo, can be for keeping up with our commitments.
Those little tools serve as our personal assistants and remind us at just the right time of our meetings, the gifts we have to buy, the reports we have to write, and anything else we need to be doing. All the while, we are able to focus and be fully present in the moment. Carrying that “signature tool,” and developing the discipline to use it, is a small price to pay for the freedom from stress that it brings.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019 and 2020. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.