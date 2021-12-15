Get Organized! How to use the new Calendly meeting poll

Don’t you hate trying to schedule a meeting with someone via email or voicemail? Here’s the typical exchange between two colleagues...Jed and Ned:
Jed: Let’s get together. How’s Monday at 10 for you?
Ned: Nope, can’t do that. How’s Tuesday at 2?
Jed: Sorry, can’t do that. How about Wednesday at 8 or 2?
Ned: Wow, neither of those are good.
It’s like playing a game of “Battleship” by email. Each person is trying for a “hit” on a calendar he can’t see.
Finally, you unload the heavy artillery: “I’ve got Monday at 9, 10:30 and 2. Tuesday at 10 all the way through 2 is OK. Wednesday, I’m free from 8 to 10.” Three days later when the other person finally replies, the one-time slot he picked has already been gobbled-up by something else.
And so it goes … back and forth, back and forth. There are some great tools to put a stop to “Email Battleship” and allow you to take control of your calendar.
Calendly to the rescue
What if others COULD see what times were available on your calendar? What if people you wish to meet with could look at your availability, click something that’s convenient for them, and have the appointment automatically show up on both your calendar and theirs? What if a Zoom link could be automatically generated and put into the calendars of both parties?
Welcome to the world of “autoschedulers.” There are plenty of them on the market. The most popular, and the one I use, is “Calendly.” You can create a free account at Calendly.com.
On my blog is a post that includes videos about Calendly and how to set it up. Go to FrankBuck.org/calendly-meeting-poll to learn more.
After the initial setup, you’ll have a link. Give that link to people who need to schedule time with you. They won’t see what’s on your calendar. They do see the times you have designated you are free.
You don’t have to do anything extra. Simply keep your own digital calendar up to date. Calendly looks at your calendar to determine when you are free. You save yourself time in not having to play “Telephone Tag” or “Email Battleship.”
Calendly’s new feature
The reason for writing this particular article now is because of a new feature. If you are already a Calendly user, you will love this one.
Suppose the challenge isn’t finding time for a one-on-one meeting. Instead, you’re trying to schedule a group meeting. Can you imagine the effort required to find a time when all 10 people are free? Calendly’s new feature, called “Meeting Poll” handles the job. The other people don’t have to have a Calendly account. For that matter, they don’t even have to have a digital calendar.
In your Calendly account, choose the proposed meeting times. Calendly generates a link. Email that link to everyone who needs to attend. Each person marks all of the proposed times they are available. Look at the results and click on the best time for everyone. Calendly generates and emails calendar invitations to everyone.
In the same blog post mentioned earlier, I walk you step-by-step through how to create these group meeting polls. Come over to FrankBuck.org/calendly-meeting-poll and watch managing your calendar get easier.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, and 2021. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.