Get Organized! How to organize your briefcase

Is your briefcase a mess? Do you have trouble finding anything in there? If so, you're in the right place. This article is all about having an organized briefcase.
Choosing a briefcase
A briefcase doesn't have to cost a fortune. Mine came from Wilsons Leather, was well under $200, and has held up well for a half-dozen years of constant use.
After having owned a number of briefcases over my career, I much prefer one with a top-zippered enclosure. Opening a flap is difficult while you're standing and holding the handle with one hand already.
With my current bag, I can hold the handle with one hand while unzipping the top of the bag with the other. Then, it’s easy to drop in papers or pull a file out. All of this happens while standing in line or riding an escalator.
The second consideration is plenty of pockets or compartments. Certain items will live in the briefcase all the time. Every one of these items needs a "home." None of them can be "loose" in the bag. Anything that is loose is something that must be emptied when I arrive home.
What goes in the briefcase?
Being able to work from anywhere requires having certain supplies at hand. Being comfortable requires certain accessories. I don't want to be caught in the rain, be unable to listen to audio, or be stuck with a food stain on my clothes. Here are the items you would find in my briefcase:
—Miniature umbrella
—Spare pair of glasses
—Phone charger
—Smartwatch charger
—Earbuds
—Sharpie
—Mechanical pencil
—Highlighter
—Stylus
—Sticky notes
—Tape measure
—Memo book
—Stain remover
—Breath mints
—Pack of tissues
—Face mask
—Flash drive
—Spare cash
—Envelope filled with QR codes containing my contact information
—Business cards
—Magnetic name tag
—Lanyard
—Magnet set (to prevent having to pin name tags through my clothes)
—Several zippered pouches (for receipts and other loose items)
All of those items live in the briefcase. I never have to pack those items, which means I save time and save the worry that I've forgotten something. One of the large compartments holds my laptop and a leather pouch for its charger, a small mouse, and a wireless presentation tool.
When I don't need the whole briefcase
Sometimes all you need is something to hold a few files for a local meeting. My Bomber Jacket Briefolio from Levenger's is perfect. A zippered pocket inside holds the following items:
—Spare pair of glasses
—Memo pad and pen
—Zippered pouch for loose items
The briefolio will serve as a laptop sleeve or as a place to hold a few file folders. Plus, it just feels great.
The outside of a bag should draw compliments. What's on the inside should make you more effective. I hope this article has given some ideas on both. For a video showing the various compartments in the briefcase and what goes where, visit this blog post: FrankBuck.org/organized-briefcase.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, and 2021. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.