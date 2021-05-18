Get Organized! How to Avoid Drowning in Email After a Trip

Many of us are looking forward to a summer that includes travel. But with travel also comes handling a backlog afterward. I received a question from a reader asking about the problem of drowning in email after returning from travel. She writes as follows:
"I do a pretty good job of keeping up with emails, but when I'm at a conference, it snowballs. I spend from a day-and-a-half to two full days trying to catch up. Ideas?"
And my reply ...
One of the realities of traveling is that when you get home, you have multiple days of email to handle. One of the reasons I use Gmail is that I handle much of the email while on the road. That means I don't have to also handle it again when I get home and sit down at my computer. My email inbox has the same thing in it no matter what device I am using, and when it's handled from one device, it's handled on all devices.
I use spare moments on the road to scan emails which consist of newsletters from professional organizations, and then I delete them. I also delete whatever else is of no interest. Finally, I respond to the email which requires only a quick response.
I avoid writing long email replies on the road because it's so much easier to type on a full-size keyboard with 10 fingers instead of on a piece of glass with two thumbs. If I have my laptop with me, evenings in the hotel room allow for time to respond at length.
Priority Inbox
I use Gmail. I do not, however, use the default Gmail arrangement. Having the various tabs (Primary, Social, Promotions, Updates, and Forums) means I would have to check five different places to find my email. Instead, I use the "Priority Inbox" setting on Gmail. It segments what's "Important and Unread" from everything else. It does a remarkably good job of distinguishing which emails really are important and which ones will require no action on my part other than to read them if I am interested.
Ironically, I will usually attack the "Everything Else" first. I know none of it will require much time, and I can work through it quickly. When all I have left is the important stuff, I can focus better.
Of course, I am a big believer in an empty inbox at the end of the day. So, before I leave on a trip, I get my email inbox empty. The last thing I want is to have to deal with email from a week ago along with the email which is accumulating during the trip.
One of the nice things about travel is the ideas which emerge due to the people you meet and the thoughts you exchange. One of the advantages of getting organized is that it allows you to take advantage of new opportunities. I would like to be able to act on the new ideas while the post-trip excitement is still there. The last thing I want is to deal with the minutia upon returning and let the good ideas grow cold.
Want to set up Priority Inbox?
If Priority Inbox sounds good, you can have it in less than 1 minute. While you are logged into Gmail, click the cog in the upper-right corner and choose “Settings.” On the next screen, choose the “Inbox” tab. You will see a field for “Inbox type.” Here is where you will choose “Priority Inbox” from the dropdown.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, and 2021. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.