Get Organized! Great holiday gifts for the productive one

Do you have one of those "organized" and "productive" people on your gift list? Here are some ideas they will love.
—Levenger's Swift Notes: I'm a very digital person, but I can't imagine not having a pocket memo pad. Aside from being able to jot a quick note, we all need a place for the driver's license, a few credit cards, and insurance cards. Levenger's Swift Notes is a great choice.
—Bomber Jacket Briefolio: I love this one for all those times I don't need my briefcase but need to keep a few items together. Also from Levenger's, the Bomber Jacket Briefolio is just big enough to hold my laptop. A pocket on the inside holds a memo book, a pair of glasses, and any other loose items. It has a great look and feel.
—Pen Display Case: Rounding out the selections from Levenger's is the Point of View Pen Case. I got one this past Christmas and love it. Imagine having your 10 favorite fine writing instruments on display for everyone to see.
—Bourbon Barrel Pen: I own several Bourbon Barrel Pens. They have a wide selection as you will see on their site. The ones I have are roller balls with a magnetic cap. Remove the cap by pulling. While you write, store the cap on the other end of the pen. It’s also magnetized. Having nice pens makes handwriting more fun!
—Galaxy Watch4 Smartwatch: Today, our watches have the potential to do far more than tell time. One thing I like about this model is how well it works with Samsung phones, especially when it comes to the Samsung Health app.
—Remember the Milk: Keeping up with all we have to do is the challenge for most people. What about giving a gift certificate for a year of Remember The Milk Pro?
—Evernote: In an "information age," having a place to store your information is no small thing. Evernote is the king of note-taking software for good reason. If you are a current Evernote user and have a paid plan, consider giving someone a year of Evernote Personal. While logged into your Evernote account, go to the account settings and make that purchase.
—TextBlaze: A text expander is an incredible time-saver. Hit a couple of keys and watch words, sentences, or paragraphs appear before your eyes. Give a friend this link: bit.ly/frankbucktextblaze They will get a free month of TextBlaze Pro.
—Get Organized Digitally!: I have a new book coming out a few days after "Christmas … Get Organized Digitally!: The Educator's Guide to Time Management." If you have followed my work for very long, you know how much I lean towards digital tools. While the previous books have been a mix of paper and digital techniques, this one goes into depth on strictly the digital tools I think are essential. You can preorder from Amazon.
For an expanded version of this article with links to every idea mentioned, come over to this blog post: FrankBuck.org/gifts-for-productive.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, and 2021. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.