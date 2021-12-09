Get Organized! Google Calendar: 10 tips and tricks for more productive days

I use Google Calendar to keep me in the right place at the right time. It has capabilities that escape even experienced users. This article examines 10 Google tips you can put to use today.
—Change views with keyboard shortcuts. Switching from one to the other requires only a single keystroke. While viewing the calendar, touching "M" changes to the monthly view. "W" changes to the weekly view. Pressing "D" displays the day. "J" and "K" move forward or back in whatever view you are in.
—Customize the day range. As you plan, sometimes you need to focus on a wider or narrower time-frame. You may need to see only three days at a glance. On the other hand, maybe you need to see two weeks at a glance. In the left-hand pane, look for the small monthly calendar. Click and drag to highlight any date range. Google Calendar will adjust to display that range.
—Tame notifications. One of the nice things about a digital calendar is being able to get an audible reminder. Set these intentionally so you are interrupted when you want to be! In the left-hand pane, you see the various calendars created. Click the three dots beside any one of them to view the settings for that calendar. Among the settings is "event notifications." The typical setting is 15 minutes. Change it as needed and add additional reminders. Perhaps you want to be reminded 30 minutes before every event and again 10 minutes prior to the start. Whatever is set becomes the default for that calendar.
—Use calendar invitations instead of email. When we announce an event via email, each recipient must read the email, see that it announces an event, and then correctly add it to the calendar. Send a calendar invitation, and when the recipient clicks "yes," the event automatically appears on the person's Google Calendar.
—Build meeting agenda and attachments into the calendar event. Instead of sending the agenda and documents for a meeting piece-meal, put it all in the description field of the calendar event. Send the calendar invitation and the recipients have this additional information. Update it, and the recipients also have the updates.
—Use an auto scheduler. Scheduling one-on-one meetings can be a nightmare when doing it through email or voicemail. You suggest times, but those aren't good for them. They suggest times, but those aren't good for you. It's like playing "Battleship" by email. Both of you are trying to hit a calendar you can't see. I use Calendly. The setup consists of allowing Calendly to view your Google Calendar. Calendly knows when you are busy and when you are free. In addition, you can set parameters, such as not accepting appointments on weekends or before/after a certain time each day.
—Add events with your voice. This one is for all the times you need to add an event and all you have is your phone. If you use an Android phone, just say, "OK Google, new event." Google Assistant asks questions about the name of the event, the date, and when it starts. If you use an iPhone, you can add to Google Calendar with Siri.
—Add an "FYI" calendar. We all have events we won't necessarily attend but yet want to know about them. For example, if you live in a college town, traffic may be heavy on "game day." While you're not attending the game, knowing about the event helps you plan. In the left-hand pane, look at the list of calendars and click the "plus" sign beside "other Calendars." "Create new calendar" allows you to structure your own "FYI" calendar and choose a color for it.
—Browse calendars. While adding your FYI calendar, look for an option to "Browse calendars of interest." You can add national holidays and/or religious holidays. Also add such things as calendars for a favorite sports team.
—Subscribe to a calendar. How many times have you seen a Google Calendar embedded in a website? For example, perhaps your child's school has a Google Calendar showing all of the events and holidays for the school. Look at the lower right-hand corner of that calendar. See the small Google Calendar icon? Click on it and you are given the opportunity to "subscribe" to that calendar. All of the calendar events are added to your own Google Calendar in a new color. If the school adds new events or makes changes, the changes are automatically reflected in your own Google Calendar.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, and 2021. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.