Get Organized! “Evernote Use Case: The Kitchen Renovation”

Large projects generate lots of information, and a kitchen renovation definitely falls in the category of a large project. When people ask, "What's Evernote for?" the best answer is to show practical examples. Today, we'll show you our kitchen renovation as an Evernote use case.
Our situation
After living in our house for almost 25 years, it was time to update appliances, countertops, backsplash, and give the cabinets a new look. Like many homeowners, store space was at a premium. Getting to items in the back of cabinets could be tough. What lurked back there was anybody’s guess.
And so the search begins
What do we want the project to look like when it's finished? With HGTV available 24/7, we're never at a loss for ideas. But how do you trap the good ideas you see?
The obvious answer is, "the camera on your phone." We live in an age where we use our cameras differently. No longer are they a tool to preserve today for posterity. They become tools to help us plan tomorrow. They serve as triggers for action. But how well that tactic works depends on where we put those pictures.
Where do we put them?
In Evernote. We're great when it comes to taking pictures and terrible when it comes to setting up triggers that cause us to see them at the right time. The photo of that cute dining room on the TV screen goes into your camera roll right next to the photos from last night's wild party.
How?
Start with a notebook. After all, back in the pencil & paper world, you would have started by grabbing a three-ring binder or at least a file folder and labeling it "Kitchen Renovation." When you snapped the Polaroid photo of the cute dining room, you would tape it to a piece of paper and put it in the notebook. (If you're wondering what a "Polaroid photo" is, ask someone with gray hair.)
In Evernote, create a notebook and label it "Kitchen Renovation." Create a note and hit the little camera icon. Now, take that photo. Instead of it winding up with everything else in the camera roll, it's inside the note saved inside the Kitchen Renovation notebook.
See more good ideas during that same show? Great. Add more pictures within that same note. While you're at it, key in some text to remind yourself what it was you liked and maybe which show you were watching.
As you progress, the amount of information will grow, but it won't ever outgrow your notebook.
Let's go shopping
Have you ever shopped for tile for a backsplash? I had no idea how many different choices were available. It was like "Six Flags Over Tile." All around us were people taking pictures. I just smiled, knowing all those pictures were going into disorganized camera rolls.
And yes, I was also taking pictures. Unlike those other folks, my pictures were going into Evernote. Every picture taken in that store went into the same note.
While you're in the appliance store, you start to have these little thoughts such as, "Gee, I wonder just how big the opening for our refrigerator is." Before you go shopping, pull out a measuring tape and get busy. Create a note in your "Kitchen Renovation" notebook and put the information there. When you get to the appliance store, your answers will be in Evernote on your phone instead of a sticky note at home on the refrigerator door.
Oh, and who was that helpful salesperson? If you wanted to make a follow-up phone call, could you? If you jotted down the name and contact number in Evernote, of course you could.
Oh, the paperwork
The contracts, the emails back-and-forth, the ever-changing schedules. How do you keep track of it all? A paid Evernote account allows you to just forward those emails straight into Evernote where you can store them in the notebook for that project.
What about the printouts that describe the things you bought? Let the Evernote mobile app serve as your scanner. With the camera set to "auto," Evernote looks for the edges of the paper and snaps a crystal-clear image without you even touching a button. Everything related to you project is in one place instead of all over the place.
If you’re already an Evernote user, you’ll enjoy an expanded version of this article on my website and the video that goes with it. Come over to FrankBuck.org/evernote-kitchen-renovation.
Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally! "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.