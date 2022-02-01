Get Organized! Don't sweat when you have to say 'no'

Many of us have been involved in a "helping" profession, education being a prime example.
Those who choose a career in this arena have the natural tendency to say "yes." Whether the request is to provide extra help to an individual, serve on a committee, complete whatever paperwork appears, or do all of these at the same time, we are people who tend to say "yes" first and figure out how we will accomplish it later. After all, doesn't saying "no" make us seem uninterested, uncaring, and selfish?
In today's world, the demands generally exceed the available time. The to-do list is never blank. Instead, it’s filled with choices that range from trivial to monumentally rewarding. Saying "yes" to one request ultimately means saying "no" to all else at the moment.
Therefore, the question becomes not one of whether we say "yes" or say "no." Instead, it becomes a matter of which request gets which answer.
Why you shouldn’t feel bad when you say 'no'
Why is it that when we are saying "yes," so often we wind up feeling bad?
Perhaps the answer is that, at some level, we realize more important responsibilities received a "no." Consider the veteran teacher approached during instructional time by a well-intending agency representative with the request to compose a memo, and to do so right then.
Saying "yes" to this request meant saying "no" to the instruction which should be happening in that classroom. The teacher wrote the memo yet felt bad about having to choose between two poor alternatives — saying "no" to the request or saying "no" to the students.
We need not feel bad about saying "no." In fact, it is a necessary tool in our bag of time-management tricks. Without the word "no," our time is never our own. Instead, it’s free for the asking.
Those who scream longest and loudest wind up getting more time than they deserve. Those who show up at the door unannounced hijack as much time as they like.
Help others set priorities
As leaders, we help those around us reach their goals by helping them manage their time. Saying "no" is not only OK, it is an absolute necessity if they are ever to accomplish anything of significance. We’ve got to help them understand that.
Today, you will encounter opportunities to make the day significant. You will also encounter the trivial disguised in royal garb. Will you be able to distinguish one from the other? Will you be able to say "no" to one and "yes" to the other?
Whether you say "yes" or whether you say "no," you are always saying both. Choose wisely.
Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally! "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, and 2021. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.