Get Organized! Clear Your Desk: The Magic of the Tickler Files

When I run into people who have attended one of my workshops, of all of the ideas we covered, the one that seems to be the favorite is the Tickler File. For me, it is the tool that has allowed me to work with a clean desktop and a clear head for about 40 years.
Wouldn’t it be great if all of the papers that sit on your desk would go away and magically come back exactly when you need them? That is exactly what the Tickler File does for you. The Tickler File consists of 43 folders. The first 31 are numbered from one to 31, each representing a day of the month. Label the remaining 12 with the months of the year and your system is ready to go.
The idea is simple. When paper comes your way which you need to see on some future day, slip it into the appropriate folder. A piece of paper you drop in folder 17 will resurface on the 17th day of the month. For papers you need more than 31 days in the future, slip the paper into the correct monthly folder.
The paper that you do not need to see again until sometime in November is filed in the “November” folder. You have now earned the right to forget about it! Your paper will automatically come back to you on the exact day you decided you wanted to see it.
At the end of the month, you have a nifty ritual — opening next month’s file. At the end of February, you open the “March” file, make a decision about what DAY in March you need to see each item, and file them in the 1-31 folders.
I prefer hanging file folders and have devoted a file drawer in my desk to my Tickler File. Having the set handy is crucial, as papers which come your way during the day are going to be slipped into those files.
What might go in the Tickler File? Here are a few examples:
—You receive tickets to an event that occurs three weeks from now. Drop them in the numbered file corresponding to the date of the event. On that date, the tickets appear. You don’t have to carry them in your wallet for fear of losing (or forgetting) them. On the day they are needed, there they are.
—You can buy birthday cards for all of your friends and relatives with one annual trip to the card shop. Address all of the envelopes and stick your return address labels on the whole batch. On the spot where the postage stamp will later go, pencil the date the card will need to go into the mail. Now, drop the cards in the appropriate folders. Throughout the year, cards will keep popping up on the exact day they need to go in the mail. You will never forget a birthday again!
—You are attending an event and have a flyer giving you the driving directions. You will need that item on the day of that event, so put it in the Tickler File. It will reappear the morning of your event.
—You are completing a report and do not have all of the information you need. Slip the report into the Tickler File for a date when you feel you will have gathered the needed information. When the report resurfaces, you will have the information and can complete the report.
—You have a great coupon for a sale that starts a week from Thursday. Drop it in the Tickler File, and when it re-surfaces, it serves both as a reminder of the sale and puts the needed coupon in your hands.
The list could go on and on. See if you don’t find this simple set of folders can do great things for you.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020 and 2021. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.