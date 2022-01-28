Get Organized! Beginning guide to creating videos

Inside each of us is a story that others would like to hear. The tools to tell that story have never been easier than what we have right here, right now.
Access to stories from others has never been easier. One YouTube search unlocks a treasure trove. How can your story be one that other people are finding?
For me, the answer has been Zoom and a free editor called “Shotcut.” I record on Zoom and edit out the mistakes and dead spots with Shotcut. It’s that easy.
Record with Zoom: You’ll find many tutorials on YouTube demonstrating how to set up a free Zoom account if you don’t already have one. This one is particularly good: bit.ly/frankbuck141. With a free account, you can talk with one person and have no time limitation. With that same free account, you can host a meeting of up to 40-minutes with as many as 100 people.
Chances are you have hosted a Zoom meeting at some point. For many of us, it’s a daily thing. So, if you’re already familiar with logging into Zoom and creating a meeting, you are literally one click away from using it to record your story for the world to view.
The process of recording a video is the same as hosting a meeting…with two exceptions. First, you’re simply the only person in the meeting. Second, once you start the meeting, you hit the “Record” button.
For a demonstration showing exactly how I create video using Zoom, visit this blog post: bit.ly/frankbuck142.
Editing with Shotcut: As you record video, you’ll make mistakes. But you don’t have to start over every time you miss a word. Keep going. Pause, back up a sentence or two, and jump back in. You’ll record your entire video in one take.
The second step is to edit the video. I use a free editor called “Shotcut.” It’s available for Windows and Mac. For Mac users, iMovie is also a good choice. For a video showing you how this process works, come over to bit.ly/frankbuck142. You will see me take a sample Zoom recording and edit out the “bloopers.”
As you watch, pay special attention to how I export my video. After exporting, the video is saved to your computer. You could share it with others by putting it in Dropbox and sharing a link. You could send it to a site such as “We Transfer,” a free service that I talk about in this blog post: frankbuck.org/sending-large-files-we-transfer/.
Upload to YouTube: If you want others to see your work, the easiest way is to upload to YouTube. Here’s a good video on how you could create a channel right now: bit.ly/frankbuck143.
You always have the option to make a video public, unlisted, or private. Public videos show up in a search. Unlisted videos can only be viewed by the people who have the link. For example, a teacher who makes a video specifically for the students in a class would make the video “Unlisted” and give the link to the class. “Private” videos can be seen only by the creator and people specifically invited via their email addresses.
The best way to get good is to start: Like everything else in life, you’ll do video poorly before you do it well. So, if you are interested in doing it well, today is a great day to make your first “bad” video. You get better with practice.
What’s your story? What is it that you have experienced or your expertise that the world could benefit from your sharing? You craft the story. Technology allows you to share it.
Frank Buck is the author of the books Get Organized! and Get Organized Digitally! "Global Gurus Top 30" named him No. 1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, and 2021. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.