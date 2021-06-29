Get Organized! 7 more of the most practical uses for Evernote

Last week, I wrote about seven of the most practical uses for Evernote in this space. If you didn’t read that one, access it here before you read further: http://bit.ly/frankbuck36. If you already saw that post and are looking for more, today’s post is for you.
Some people don’t “get” Evernote at first. I didn’t. Often, the best way to describe something is to give people examples and let them jump in, and Evernote is one of these cases. Through some experimentation, you find ways to make a tool work for you. So, let’s get started.
Seven more things you could keep in Evernote:
— Receipts. If you want to get rid of the paper and keep your receipts digitally, Evernote is the way to go. When a receipt arrives in your email, forward it to Evernote (if you use a paid account). If you use the free account, use the Evernote Web Clipper to save the receipt. If you have a paper receipt, open Evernote on your phone and snap a photo. You have just scanned that document. A search for the name of the establishment, the date of purchase, or even an amount will return the receipt. Evernote searches for text even within a scan.
— Ordering information. When you place an online order, use the Evernote Web Clipper. Take a screenshot of the area that has your order, total, confirmation, and expected delivery. Put a task in your digital to-do list (I use Toodledo) to remind yourself on the appropriate date to look for your package. Right-click on the note in Evernote to get the link. In your to-do list, paste the link in the note section of the task. You have instant access to all the needed information.
— Writing a book. Create a notebook for the project. Create a note within that notebook for each chapter. Add thoughts, copy/paste quotes from other sources, add links to web pages and attach documents. Evernote can serve as your outline for every part of the book preparation.
— Articles to read later. Use the Web Clipper to put an entire webpage into Evernote for later reference. Drag a PDF or Word document into a note.
— Meeting notes. Create a new note at the start of the meeting. Mark “to-dos” with a checkbox. After the meeting, right-click on the note to get a link you can share with others. If you make additions to the meeting notes, the link will always take people to the latest version. A great service called TaskClone (http://bit.ly/frankbuck37) takes the to-dos you marked and automatically puts them on your task list.
— Auto records. Create a notebook called “Automobile.” Create a note for each car in the household with all the purchase information. For each car, include where you bought it, when, the name of the salesman, the amount, the VIN, the keyless entry code, and the license plate number. Each time you take a car for service, create a new note detailing it. You have a wealth of information about your family automobiles from anywhere you are.
— Planning a project. Depending on the size of the project, create a note or create an entire notebook. Outline your thoughts. Snap photos and save with those notes. Attach digital documents and spreadsheets. Add arrows, circles, and text blocks as annotations in your attachments. Forward emails about the project into Evernote.
The best way to learn Evernote is to jump in with both feet. The more you use it, the easier it becomes and the more you will find your own uses. In your browser, go here and create your account today: http://bit.ly/buckevernote.
Frank Buck is the author of Get Organized!: Time Management for School Leaders. “Global Gurus Top 30” named him #1 in the Time Management category for 2019, 2020, and 2021. Dr. Buck speaks throughout the United States and internationally about organization and time management. You can reach him through his website: FrankBuck.org. Follow him on Twitter @DrFrankBuck.