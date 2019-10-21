Kindness Matters 1
Submitted photo
Gathering Place Christian Academy students are pictured here with the Kindness Matters banner.
Kindness Matters 2
Submitted photo
Mayor Lee attended the campaign’s kickoff event, sporting a Kindness Matters temporary tattoo, while high-fiving students.
Kindness Matters 3
Submitted photo
Selah Rhu Burton takes donuts to the Moody Fire Department.
The Gathering Place Christian Academy in Moody has transformed a way to raise money for the school into a way to make a difference to the community through acts of kindness, one act at a time.
The campaign, which started Oct. 10 and will continue through the end of the month, is all about acts of kindness, and students are challenging thecityof Moody to join them, starting with Mayor Joe Lee himself.
"When Mrs. Chewning approached me about supporting this campaign, I didn't hesitate,” Lee said. “It is often overlooked how important an act of kindness can be.”
Additionally, the Doris Stanley Memorial Library in Moody will work with students to put together a kindness rock display for the Moody City Park.
Students have two service projects scheduled.
Eighth-graders will visit children and families at the Ronald McDonald House, and fifth- through seventh-grade students will play bingo with residents at Kirkwood By The River Assisted Living Facility.
Other companies that have stepped in to support the campaign include Publix, Red Diamond, Chick-Fil-A, St. Clair Animal Care, Consolidated Pipe and Supply Company Inc., BancorpSouth and Daylight Donuts.
“I’m so excited for the students of GPCA to experience what it’s like to intentionally create a culture of kindness,” said Paula Chewning, advancement director for GPCA. “It doesn’t have to be a grand act. Every kindness makes a difference.”
GPCA is posting challenges to its Facebook page and updating the public on its activities under the hashtag #KindnessMattersGPCA.
The Gathering Place Christian Academy is a preparatory school that seeks to educate young people from a biblical perspective. The school provides quality care for children six weeks through eighth grade.