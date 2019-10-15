PELL CITY -- St. Clair Times Editor and veteran journalist Gary Hanner, 61, announced he is resigning from Consolidated Publishing after more than 40 years in the newspaper business, half of those years with the St. Clair Times.
“Gary Hanner epitomizes many of the characteristics of what I admire in great journalists,” said Robert Jackson, executive vice president for Consolidated Publishing. “He’s passionate about his work and the communities he serves. His credibility is above reproach, and he has the special gift of being able to encourage people to talk to someone with a notebook in hand, whether it’s a longtime acquaintance or a stranger he’s just met on assignment.”
Last week, the St. Clair County Commission approved hiring Hanner as the new director of business compliance/license inspections and public correspondent for St. Clair County. He begins his new job Monday.
“The true measure of a community journalist is one who discovers what’s important to a community and then makes those things important to himself,” said Anthony Cook, Consolidated Publishing executive editor. “That’s what Gary Hanner has done in St. Clair County for 20 years. He has meant the world to the St. Clair Times, and he is a valued colleague and a dear friend. He’ll be greatly missed.”
Hanner said he wrote his first newspaper story in 1987 after receiving formal training as a photographer in the U.S. Army. He served in the 20th Special Forces with the National Guard Unit in Pell City.
Hanner said his grandmother, Millie Bannister, wrote a weekly “Riverside News” column for a local newspaper.
“We enjoyed reading her column because she would write about us,” Hanner said.
As he got older, he would take his grandmother’s column to the news office in Pell City. Back then, there were no computers, cellphones or the Internet, he explained.
“So one day when I was down there, I asked the editor if she needed someone to take pictures,” he said.
Well, not only did he take pictures at a Friday night high school football game, but he wrote the game story. The rest is history.
In 1999, Hanner was hired as a news reporter forThe Daily Home, sister paper for the St. Clair Times, although the weekly newspaper had yet to be published.
Hanner worked in the Sylacauga bureau office. A year later, he was working for the St. Clair Times as a sports writer and news reporter when the first edition of the newspaper was published on April 6, 2000.
“I had only worked in Sylacauga about six months before being transferred to Pell City,” he said.
Hanner was later promoted to sports editor and then associate editor. He was selected as the editor for the St. Clair Times in 2014.
“I would not take anything for the experience and the friendships that I’ve made over the years,” he said.
One of the highlights of his long journalism career was meeting Bosnian Olympic Team members, who were placed in homes in and around Pell City in advance of the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.
He also got to meet NBC news anchor Katie Couric, who traveled to Pell City to cover a story about the Bosnian athletes.
Hanner said he was honored to meet and write about local athletes and students who won state and national championships, earning scholarships to colleges.
Hanner said he was honored to be inducted into the St. Clair County Sports Hall of Fame in 2010. He has served as Hall president since 2013.
Hanner said he is excited about his new job with St. Clair County.
“It’s going to be different, but I am excited to start a new chapter in my life,” he said. “I will work with people across the county who I already know.”
Hanner and his wife, Ann-Marie, have two sons, Jason Hanner (Tabitha) and Scott Graham (Haley); a daughter, Jacquelyn Rucker (AJ); and a grandson, Gavin Hanner.
Which brings up another benefit to the new job. Hanner will not be on the sidelines for Friday night high school football ... at least not here.
His son, Scott Graham, is a defensive coordinator at Greenville High School.
“We will finally get to go down there and see our son coach a football game,” he said.