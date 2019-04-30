PELL CITY -- Pell City High School’s girls soccer team fell in heartbreaking fashion to Gardendale 5-4 in a penalty kick shootout in the second round of the Alabama High School Athletic Association Class 6A playoffs on Tuesday.
This is the second season in a row Pell City has fallen to Gardendale in overtime in the postseason. The Lady Rockets will take on Homewood in the 6A quarterfinals on Friday.
“We match up really well with Gardendale over the years,” Pell City head coach Jeff Samoranski said. “Last year, it was a 1-1 game going into overtime and they ended up scoring the golden goal. This year, we were evenly matched. They took a 2-0 lead, but we did not let that get us down. We knew that we were a good team; we knew it was a lot of time left and a lot can happen. We took the lead, they tied it back up. We took the lead and they tied it back up. With 17 seconds left in the game, we had an unfortunate mistake.
“Going to PKs (penalty kicks), we practice penalty kicks pretty much every practice, so my girls are not nervous about taking those. Unfortunately, the injury bug is affecting some of my starters, so that affected their abilities to take PKs and we fell short. Congratulations to Gardendale.”
Pell City led 4-3 in the final seconds, but the Lady Panthers were whistled for a penalty as a Gardendale player tried to get a rebound on a corner kick. As she attempted to kick her leg back to run, her foot hit a Pell City defender, which caused both girls to fall.
Lulu Lancaster connected on a penalty kick to tie the game at 4-all and force overtime.
After two scoreless overtime periods, the game went to penalty kicks.
Pell City and Gardendale scored on their first attempts in penalty kicks. On the second attempt, Gardendale’s keeper Kathryn Jones stretched out to make a save.
The Lady Rockets would connect on their second try. After both teams connected on their ensuing kicks, Pell City would miss an attempt wide to the right to end the game.
“The girls always seem to find a way,” Gardendale head coach Jason Swam said. “I am fortunate to coach them. They are quality players and they work well together. Every time I think it is done, they find a way.”
Swam said he was pleased with the way his eighth-grade keeper Kathryn Jones stayed calm and made a huge stop during penalty kicks.
“This is her first taste of the playoffs,” Swam said. “I told Kate to pick a side and go to that side. If you get you to get it, if you don’t we will live through it. That’s what she did and she found one.”
Harper Bell scored two goals on free kicks. Saylor Richard and Mary Denman Luker both scored a goal for Pell City. Brogan Burrow assisted on both goals for the Lady Panthers.
The Lady Panthers end the season with a 13-3-2 record.