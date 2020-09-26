Gallant man killed in head-on collision Friday morning

GALLANT -- A Gallant man is dead following a motor vehicle accident Friday morning.
St. Clair County Coroner Dennis Russell said Macon Walker, 19, of Gallant, died following a head-on collision with another vehicle on Gallant Road.
Russell said the accident occurred around 7:30 a.m. He said Walker was driving a Honda Civic that left its lane and impacted a Jeep head on. Russell said Walker was pronounced dead on the scene of blunt force trauma at 7:53 a.m.
Russell said Walker had no passengers in his vehicle. He also said no one in the other vehicle was injured.
The Alabama Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident.